Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Gillis will present two proposals this week that could impact the Manchester School District for years to come — reducing the number of public schools in the city by two, and raising the minimum wage to $15.
The proposals, up for approval by the Board of School Committee on Monday night, represent a rare opportunity for a school district.
“I want to take advantage of this moment we have to really think about what we want our schools to be in the decades ahead, and just be really protective of that opportunity,” said Gillis. “It doesn’t come along that often. Our schools were built decades and decades ago, and now it’s our turn to figure out how we get those buildings ready for 21st century learning and beyond.”
In her long-awaited update on long-term planning for school facilities, Gillis will recommend the city go from four city high schools to three and from 13 elementary schools to 12.
Gillis is recommending the board adopt a “3-4-12 model” for the district — three high schools, four middle schools and 12 elementary schools. Manchester is currently home to four high schools, four middle schools, and 13 elementary schools.
“We’ve had a number of studies done that we went back and examined, and what those told us is there was not a lot of support for a mega high school, or a mega-anything,” said Gillis.
School officials went back and reviewed feedback received at community forums last fall, and gathered updated enrollment numbers.
“Reducing class sizes complicates that a bit,” said Gillis. “While enrollment is coming down, the focus on classroom size kind of negates that a bit.”
Gillis’ presentation will not include recommendations for any specific school closures. She said if the board approves the “3-4-12’ concept, that “essentially gets us rolling” towards next steps.
“The next series of steps will more clearly delineate for us which buildings may be impacted for closure, which buildings may be impacted for renovation,” said Gillis. “The ‘3-4-12’ model comes from a good portion of the community feedback we got last October, and subsequent comments we got from committee members since that time. Getting that concept approved Monday by the board would get us that first springboard to get started on all the work that needs to follow next.”
Next steps would include moving forward with a Request for Proposals to assist with the plan’s next phases.
“We’re talking about looking at 21 physical structures, looking at around 13,000 students and 2,000 staff,” said Gillis. “It’s incredibly intricate. I need to caution the board and the community, we need to stay true to a process, because if we start jumping ahead and we miss steps or we miss foundation decisions or thinking, that’s going to be a problem for us down the road.”
Gillis understands it’s tough to hear officials are considering closing a school.
“It’s difficult for a community sometimes to hear that’s the path we’re going because it’s not defined,” said Gillis. “We’re preparing to open up a brand new school year and the excitement over that, and at the same time looking at long-term facility planning and what does that planning look like. You have to continue to educate kids… they don’t get another chance to do their education over.”
Minimum wage
Earlier this summer, school officials were asked to consider the feasibility of paying all hourly employees in the Manchester School District at least $15 an hour and report back with their findings by August.
The city raised the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $15 an hour in June.
Monday night, Gillis will discuss the district’s plans for achieving that goal. The district’s proposal also includes proportional increases based on employees’ labor classification.
“I’m thrilled to be where we are today, to be right on the verge of being able to propose this to the Board of School Committee,” said Gillis.
The proposed changes would impact workers in three groups: paraprofessionals, food services and 21st Century Program staff.
In all, the proposed changes would raise the wages of 372 district employees, with a total fiscal impact of $810,357.
“These staff are directly connected to students, they are directly connected to outcomes,” said Gillis. “It’s important we go back in and think about how we recruit, how do we retain our employees, and how do we more effectively position ourselves to be competitive. “I want people to look at our district and say that’s where I want to be. I think this is one of the steps we need to take.”