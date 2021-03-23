CONCORD -- A unanimous New Hampshire Supreme Court skirted a final decision in the ConVal school funding case on Tuesday and sent the case back to the trial judge to determine a key issue -- what constitutes an adequate education.
The 14-page order was issued Tuesday morning in a case the high court heard in September.
It deals with whether the state Legislature funds an adequate education for children throughout the state, a constitutional right found in previous rulings, including the Claremont decision of 1997.
The case was brought by the Peterborough-based ConVal School District and three others in the Monadnock Region. Eventually 26 other districts, including Manchester and Nashua, signed a submission in support of ConVal.
The districts had argued that the state grant of $3,636 per student did not come close to covering the costs of an adequate education.
"We've very happy with the decision," said Manchester lawyer Michael Tierney, who brought the case. He noted the Supreme Court rejected efforts by the state to dismiss the case and to rule that the law favors the state's position in the case.
In an email, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said, “Today’s ruling reaffirms that this is an issue that belongs in the Legislature and not in legal limbo."
He said the Legislature should have the authority to make decisions about education funding.
Actually, the Supreme Court did not direct the Legislature to take up the issue. Rather, it shifted the case back to Cheshire County Superior Court, where trial Judge David Ruoff faces a massive task -- to hear testimony and decide what subject matter and services constitute an adequate education.
As the justices said in a footnote: "the weight and reliability of the data, and precisely which costs are constitutionally mandated, are issues that the trial court must address."
Tierney said he could be ready for trial by May, and a trial should only take a couple of days. But comments from the state's top education official hint that a trial may not come quickly.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said that both sides will now begin to evaluate the merits of the case, which includes the discovery process. Discovery is a lengthy process that can include depositions and requests for documents.
"We look forward to engaging in this work as we all strive to continue to uphold exceptional educational opportunities for all New Hampshire students," Edelblut said in an email.
Solicitor General Dan Will, who argued the state's case before the Supreme Court, said New Hampshire will defend the education adequacy funding statute.
Tuesday's order dissected multiple decisions made by Ruoff in the case, finding in favor of both sides.
The Supreme Court overturned Ruoff's finding for summary judgment on behalf of ConVal. Findings of summary judgment validate the legal claims in a case ahead of a trial. The justices also dismissed Ruoff's award of attorney fees for Tierney.
The Supreme Court also said Ruoff was correct not to issue a pretrial injunction to award $20 million to cover the districts' education costs.
But the justices ruled that Ruoff was correct to reject efforts by former Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to throw out the case and to grant the state's request for summary judgment in its favor.
In a statement, the four superintendents from the original school districts said they were heartened by the ruling, which gives them the opportunity to prove the state does not fund an adequate education.
"In the landmark Claremont decision, the Court ruled that the state is obligated to pay for an adequate education for all children. Nearly 30 years later, that still has not happened," the statement reads.
The superintendents said that the Legislature is under court order to repair its funding formula but has not done so.
In their ruling, the justices noted that disputes exist between how state law and Board of Education regulations should be interpreted to address what entails an adequate education. The ruling specifically noted items such as nurse, superintendent and food services. The ConVal challenge also took issue with teacher-student ratios, teacher pay, transportation and building cost and maintenance.
"We agree that resolving this fact-driven dispute is a prerequisite for determining whether the amount of funding set forth in RSA 198:40-a, II(a) is sufficient to deliver the opportunity for an adequate education," reads the order, written by Justice Patrick Donovan, a Sununu appointee.
Tierney said he would rely on his experts -- school district superintendents -- for evidence of what constitutes an adequate education.
The ruling was issued by the the four sitting judges at the time the case was heard as well as retired Superior Court Judge Kenneth Brown, who filled a vacancy for the ConVal case.