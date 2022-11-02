SNHU entrance
Buy Now

The entrance to the campus of Southern New Hampshire University.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

The New Hampshire Supreme Court sided with Southern New Hampshire University in a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by a former associate dean.

Melissa Donovan, who taught mathematics at SNHU, said she was “compelled to quit” in part for refusing to change the failing grades for two students in a math course she taught.

Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Monday, October 31, 2022
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Wednesday, October 26, 2022