The Bedford schools superintendent said Monday that it is unlikely the school district will resume full in-person learning this school year.
“Let me be clear about what I want versus what I think” Superintendent Mike Fournier told the school board when asked if there is any chance students will be back to an in-person schedule within the next several months.
“What I think is, it is unlikely,” said Fournier, noting it will be very challenging for all of the stars to align that would enable students to get back to a full-time instructional model in the schools.
However, Bedford has managed to maintain its hybrid model since the start of the school year in August, which allows students up to eighth-grade to attend two or three full days of in-person classes each week; this is supplemented with remote learning.
High school students are currently attending in-person classes for about 75 minutes a day, four days a week, although there are some exceptions; the rest of their school day is conducted remotely.
Even though it is unlikely that full in-person learning will occur this school year, Fournier said he will do everything in his power to get the students into the classroom more often.
Medical experts have warned that there could be another COVID-19 surge in February, said the superintendent, explaining that even with vaccines starting to take place, it may not provide any immediate relief.
“I don’t think for a second we will get away from the remote learning this year,” said Fournier.
Fournier said that despite the challenges, it is still his desire to get the hybrid students into school full-time, even though that path may not be feasible.
Prior to the holiday break, the Bedford School District had 10 to 15 percent of its staff in quarantine, according to Fournier, noting many of them still chose to work during that time.
“We are still very concerned with the level of transmission in the community,” he added.
Sue Jennato, school board member, said she was hoping to see a plan that would have enabled students at Bedford High School to begin more in-person learning for the start of the second semester, which begins later this month.
Fournier said high school administrators are working on a schedule that would allow high schoolers to participate in more in-person classes, without the COVID-19 metrics being in the green, or low-risk, phase.
However, for grades two through eight, there will not be a shift to more in-person classroom time until the metrics are in the green phase for two consecutive weeks, according to Fournier. There could, however, be a consideration for kindergarten and first-grade students to attend in-person classes five days a week, he added.
Jay Nash, chairman of the school board, questioned whether there is a way to accelerate the high school plan that would provide students with more in-classroom instruction.
Individual schedules for about 1,400 students are being finalized, according to Tom Laliberte, assistant superintendent, who said it is a manual process that takes time. The high school is considering an alternative that would offer students two in-person classes each day as opposed to the one class they have now, and which would be supplemented with remote learning the other half of the day.
Fournier stressed that the case numbers will likely not need to go down as low as they were in August in order for the metrics to switch to the green phase, adding administrators will weigh the number of school transmission incidents heavier than the number of community transmission cases.
“There is not a lot of positivity around green in the near future … Our numbers are high and are growing,” he admitted.