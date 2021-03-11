Three weeks after Nashua high school students returned to the classroom for hybrid learning, the change is garnering positive feedback and praise, according to city students.
“The transition to hybrid has gone great in the classroom,” said Spencer Dunn, a student representative for Nashua High School North.
The city’s two high schools implemented hybrid learning on Feb. 15, after participating in fully remote learning for nearly a year.
“It seems very safe … I have no complaints about coming back,” Dunn told the Board of Education this week.
Liz Brunelle, a student representative for Nashua High School South, said her fellow classmates were pleased to finally have the opportunity to return to the classroom, be surrounded by teachers and friends and be one step closer to normal in the midst of a pandemic.
Brunelle and Dunn created an online survey for students and teachers to gauge whether hybrid learning has been successful throughout the past three weeks.
More than 55% of the 532 students who completed the survey said the transition to hybrid has been positive, about 25% of students were neutral about the change and about 18% said it has been a negative experience.
For teachers, about 30% of those surveyed said the transition has been positive, about 50% were neutral and about 18% indicated that it has been negative, according to Brunelle.
When asked whether their mental health has improved since the start of hybrid learning, 46% of students and 49% of teachers agreed with that sentiment.
“I view that as a huge win,” said Dunn, describing this as a “great outcome” of hybrid instruction.
City teachers, for the most part, agreed that they feel more connected to those around them and can fully engage with students, which is a significant motivational factor, said Brunelle.
However, she said teachers also reported that their stress levels have increased because they are trying to balance hybrid learning with students who are still remote, as well as incorporating new instructional components with little preparation time.
Students surveyed said their ability to learn has improved, however some of them are still concerned about contracting COVID-19 and getting less sleep because of the new school schedule, added Brunelle.
“This is a team effort across the city,” Garth McKinney, interim superintendent for the Nashua School District, said earlier. “ … Please know we are working hard to continue to meet our students’ needs and to return to school buildings safely, and will work even harder to keep our school buildings open.”
One of the concerns raised by teachers in the survey was the challenge of adequately being able to talk with students in both the classroom and those learning remotely at home, Brunelle said, explaining many of them felt they were spread thin between online and in-person teaching.
About 45% of teachers surveyed said they have the adequate resources to teach hybrid, while about 36% said they do not, according to the survey results. High school students have been divided into two cohorts, with each cohort having two days of in-person learning and two days of online streaming each week, Monday through Thursday.