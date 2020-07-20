About 70 percent of parents in a statewide survey report they are “likely” to send their child back to schools when they reopen this fall, with 76% to 80% of teachers saying they plan to return to the classroom.
Those are some of the results of a statewide survey of more than 54,000 school staff, parents and administrators conducted between May and June. The results of the four stakeholder surveys conducted as part of the School Transition, Reopening, and Redesign Task Force (STRRT) were released Monday by the state’s Department of Education.
State education officials said 11,808 teachers and staff, 41,910 parents, 1,041 administrative officials and 1,234 student wellness providers took part in the survey.
Officials said the responses helped shape the state’s re-opening guidelines released last week.
“Through its Stakeholder Surveys, STRRT listened to the concerns of more than 56,000 Granite Staters, including roughly half of our state’s educators,” said Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. “This feedback helped the task force craft its recommendations on how to safely return to school in September.”
Sixty-eight percent of parents of children in elementary school reported being “concerned about my child’s health and safety upon returning to school,” while 66% of middle school parents and 63 percent of parents of high school students reported similar concerns.
A vast majority -- 81% of elementary school parents and 78% of middle school parents -- said they have concerns over the effect social distancing has had on their children during remote learning.
And parents say their kids are looking forward to returning to in-classroom settings. About 83% of elementary school parents, 78% of middle school parents and 79% of parents of high school students responded by saying their children are “eager to return to school.”
Between 73% and 76% of teachers, depending on the grade level, said they have concerns about their own health and safety if they return to school, but only 5% to 8% said they were less likely to return to the classroom.
Fifty-three percent of high school teachers said they might feel safer if students wore masks, while just 40% of elementary school teachers said they would feel safer.
Sue Hannan, president of the Manchester Education Association (MEA), told the New Hampshire Union Leader over the weekend that, “Many educators have expressed sheer terror in returning to school sites. They are more than willing to provide online education for our students..”
The concerns come as Manchester health officials report there have been 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in children in the Queen City as of July 17. Jaime Hoebeke, chief strategy officer with the Manchester Health Department, reports an additional 555 kids have had close household contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The Stakeholder Survey results are posted in interactive spreadsheets on the STRRT home page at https://www.education.nh.gov.