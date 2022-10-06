Hundreds of truck drivers working for the food-distribution giant Sysco have been on strike for a week -- and though New Hampshire has largely not felt the effects of the strike yet, some of the schools, hospitals and restaurants that Sysco supplies are concerned about finding easy substitutions for food.

Some 300 truck drivers working out of a Sysco facilities in Massachusetts have been striking since Friday, as their union negotiates a contract with food-distribution giant Sysco. Other units in New York and Arizona are also on strike. The Sysco unit in Maine, which serves most of northern New England, is not striking. 

