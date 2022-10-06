Hundreds of truck drivers working for the food-distribution giant Sysco have been on strike for a week -- and though New Hampshire has largely not felt the effects of the strike yet, some of the schools, hospitals and restaurants that Sysco supplies are concerned about finding easy substitutions for food.
Some 300 truck drivers working out of a Sysco facilities in Massachusetts have been striking since Friday, as their union negotiates a contract with food-distribution giant Sysco. Other units in New York and Arizona are also on strike. The Sysco unit in Maine, which serves most of northern New England, is not striking.
The strike has caused little disruption in New Hampshire so far, but the impacts could be more noticeable if the strike continues.
At Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, spokesman Adam Bagni said the two weekly deliveries the hospital typically receives from Sysco in Boston are now coming from the company's northern New England branch.
Manchester school district spokesman Andrew Toland said Sysco is just one of the vendors that supplies food for school lunches in the Queen City.
"There is an impact, because Sysco delivers multiple times a week, and some of the other suppliers we have don't deliver as frequently," Toland said. "However, it's not a massive disruption at this time."
The Manchester schools' food service department can tap into other vendors to order specific foods the schools would have gotten from Sysco.
But Toland said the strike will be more disruptive the longer it goes.
After negotiations broke down Wednesday, truck drivers continued the strike. The union is striking over changes to health insurance and pensions, as well as a wage increase that the union says does not keep up with inflation.
“We’ve been called essential workers for the longest time and now it’s just empty words,” said Trevor Ashley, a driver at Sysco Boston, in a statement posted on the Teamsters' social media.
A Sysco spokeswoman did not respond to a phone message seeking comment Thursday.
