CONCORD — The state Senate on Thursday embraced a smaller ongoing increase in aid to the neediest school districts instead of a one-time bump of $30 million for all public schools.
Along party lines, the Senate went with the plan (SB 420) of Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, which would create a new annual “extraordinary needs” grant program to send $14 million to the roughly 110 communities that are property- and income-poorest in New Hampshire beginning next year.
Those towns would receive $650 per pupil in aid. The relatively richest towns would receive no money, and those in the middle would receive between $150 and $650 per student.
“This bill does give the money to the towns that need it the most,” Hennessey said.
Senate Democrats had countered with a proposal (SB 426) from Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, that would keep in place a $30 million hold-harmless provision that essentially gave school districts about the same aid in 2023 as they got last September.
“If we don’t pass the bill, this is sending a message to schools that we don’t value the same level of funding in the two years of this biennium,” Kahn said.
School aid dropped in the second year of the budget because of declining school enrollments statewide.
“Why give the same amount of money when you don’t have the same number of kids?” said Senate Education Chairman Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard.
Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye, a 2022 Democratic candidate for governor, said the 2022 aid was raised because COVID-19 caused school attendance in public schools to drop significantly.
“We are still in a pandemic. We are not out of it yet. So the idea we would just stop the funding now even with the pandemic still with us leaves the cities and towns in a $30 million lurch,” Sherman said.
“This is not one-time funding in the classic sense.”
GOP: Budget is enough
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said the current budget is more than generous with communities and taxpayers. It cuts the statewide property tax $100 million and gives towns a $35 million windfall in revenue-sharing from the state’s tax on restaurant meals and hotel rentals, Bradley said.
“This is a much better way of increasing education funding, as it is sustainable,” Bradley said.
The Senate approved Hennessey’s targeted aid, 21-1, and rejected the $30 million increase, 13-9.
Sens. Robert Giuda, R-Warren, and Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, were absent from Thursday’s session.
Sen. William Gannon, R-Sanborn, opposed the targeted aid because he said all nine of his towns would get no money.
“If that’s the case, I can’t vote for that,” Gannon said.
More than 125 cities and towns were considered too “wealthy” to share in any of Hennessey’s grant program, including Bedford, Hudson, Hooksett, Salem, Londonderry, Litchfield, Merrimack, Wolfeboro, Windham, Lebanon and Portsmouth.
The poorest communities will fare much better under the smaller, targeted plan, which is less than half the size of the Senate Democratic proposal.
Manchester, Berlin, Claremont and Littleton (Hennessey’s hometown) will get more from the $14 million plan than they would have from the $30 million alternative.
On the other hand, Nashua, Rochester, Derry, Dover and many others got more from the Senate Democratic plan.
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, questioned whether lowering total education aid in 2023 would weaken the state’s case in the education funding lawsuit brought by ConVal and other school districts.
“I think we’re going to lose in either event, but if we reduce what we define as total adequacy education aid, I think that is very destructive to our argument,” D’Allesandro said.
The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for its review.