A 26-person task force has less than six weeks to determine the best of three options under which Nashua students could start back to school in the fall.
“We are on a very tight schedule,” Superintendent Jahmal Mosley said.
Mosley recently presented three scenarios for the start of the school year. The first is a return to the classroom, the second is a hybrid of in-classroom instruction and remote learning, and the third is a continuation of full remote learning.
“So many people are recognizing what an important job this task force has ahead of them,” said Stacy Hynes, director of communications for the Nashua School District.
More than 160 people expressed interest in participating in the task force. Those selected included students, parents, administrators, principals, special education representatives and teachers’ union leaders.
Those not picked are invited to participate in one of several subgroups focusing on concerns such as technology, food service, preschool, transportation, plant operations and English language learners.
The task force will begin meeting immediately and its recommendations will be based on data and guidance from the New Hampshire Department of Education, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other sources, Mosley said.
The task force will determine the need for additional personnel and new materials, as well as other costs associated with each of the three options.
If students were to return to the school this fall, students and staff would be required to wear masks all day and administration would need to enforce social distancing among students. In addition to regular COVID-19 testing for students and staff, temperature checks would be required, classroom schedules would be modified to allow frequent cleaning, class sizes would be evaluated to ensure social distancing, and ventilation systems would be checked daily, according to Mosley’s preliminary plan.
“The ultimate goal is to have a safe return to school for students, staff and faculty according to the recommended model, or whatever the board should choose,” Mosley said.
The task force has been asked to make its recommendation to school officials by July 25, with the expectation that the school board would decide by Aug. 1 how to reopen city schools, the superintendent said.
“There are a lot of questions and not a lot of time to make these decisions,” said Raymond Guarino, a school board member.
“At the end of the day, we have to do what is best for the district and its safety,” said Heather Raymond, president of the board, acknowledging the time crunch.