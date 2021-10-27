Less than a week before municipal elections, Manchester school officials say an email from a local teacher to city aldermen and school board members alleging difficult working conditions in the district was politically motivated.
In a Wednesday email to the full Board of School Committee and Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Superintendent John Goldhardt disputed the teacher’s comments and called rumors circulating on social media about the district “outright lies.”
“In my 33 years in my business, I have never seen more vile messages, rumor mongering, and outright lies about public schools than I have seen in the past week,” Goldhardt wrote in his email.
The rumors included false reports of explosions inside Central High and a school bus overturning and ending up in a ditch, Goldhartdt wrote.
Goldhardt told officials the teacher — identified in emails as Stacey Rust-Belforti — “is involved with a political candidate and the issue is being used to make it appear that MSD schools are in chaos as a means to promote the candidate.”
Manchester mayoral candidate Victoria Sullivan, whose campaign frequently uses the term “chaos” to describe the current state of the city under incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig, said she doesn’t know anyone with any political connections to Rust-Belforti.
“I don’t personally know who she is,” Sullivan said. “Frankly, I find her courageous to speak up on the issues she is facing.
“Additionally, the superintendent admonishing an educator coming forward to discuss the safety of our students and other teachers and staff in our schools is simply unacceptable. This is why we continue to have problems in our buildings directly resulting in abysmal proficiency scores.”
Sue Hannan, president of the Manchester Education Association, denied the email was politically motivated and said she is disappointed the district’s administration drew conclusions “without facts behind them.”
“The District has slandered the teacher, as she has no political ties at all,” Hannan said. “She was only asking for help. Many other schools have experienced days where no copiers are working. The issues had nothing to do with toner, they just needed repair. We are extremely disappointed by the tenor of the District’s response and the assertions about the teacher that were false.”
Goldhardt’s comments had one alderman calling for his job.
“The superintendent of schools decided to use all of his power to humiliate a teacher simply asking for help,” said Alderman at Large Joe Kelly Levasseur. “He did it with the intent to intimidate her and for that he needs to step down or be fired by the school board.”
The initial email, titled “URGENT — How are MANSD teachers supposed to teach??” was sent by Rust-Belforti, a teacher at Parkside Middle School, to local officials Tuesday at 8:50 a.m.
Rust-Belforti wrote that when she arrived at work that day she was told that “not one photocopier in the building was working.”
“This is at least the third time this year that this has happened, and the machines are often down for at least a couple of days each time,” Rust-Belforti wrote. “In less than two months of school we have been unable to provide materials for instruction at least 3 times. How are teachers expected to instruct students without any materials?”
Rust-Belforti went on to say the state of Manchester schools is “absolutely horrific.”
“In 22 years of teaching this is by far the worst year I have ever experienced, and that includes remote instruction,” she wrote. “Behaviors are out of control, the halls are complete chaos, and students do not follow even the most basic of instructions or rules. Students refuse to keep their masks pulled up, and when reminded to do so they often either blatantly ignore you or have an inappropriate response.
“Teachers are trying to teach both in person and virtually to cover ‘Covid Clusters’ — some students are at home and some are in isolation rooms — and we are all at our breaking point.”
In his email to school and city officials, Goldhardt said the teacher didn’t go to her principal or district staff for help before sending the email.
“Folks here at the district office worked to get a copier to Parkside as soon as we found out,” Goldhardt wrote. “Most of our copiers are Konica brand. The problem is toner because the main factory/warehouse in Japan had a major fire and blew up a few months ago.”
Goldhardt said the teacher also informed state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut about the copier situation.
“We let the commissioner know that we don’t need his assistance,” Goldhardt reported.
Mayor Craig said as soon as district officials were made aware of the issue, they addressed the situation immediately.
“However, it’s unfortunate the Parkside principal, a school administrator, or district staff weren’t made aware of the issue before emails were sent to elected officials,” said Craig. “I appreciate the District administration’s prompt attention to addressing this matter once they were made aware.”
Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh said he’s “tired of politicians trying to tear down our city and school district.”
“I love this city and I am proud of it,” Cavanaugh said. “We need leaders like Mayor Craig that share that passion, and offer positive solutions.”