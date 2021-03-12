Hundreds of teachers in Manchester, Dover, Salem and Hudson got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, almost exactly one year after the coronavirus closed schools and upended education.
Teachers lining up for shots Friday said they were anxious to get the vaccine, seeing their shots as the next step toward bringing school back to normal. Behind the scenes, school districts and local health departments have worked at breakneck speed to organize the clinics after the state announced teachers could start getting the vaccine.
"I'm so excited," said Dover Middle School teacher Deb Jacobs as she sat down for her first shot.
Jacobs is looking forward to having students back in the classroom full-time. Dover was one of the last districts to bring students into school buildings this year, bringing in students two days each week beginning March 8.
In line for the shot, Manchester first-grade teacher Theresa Duval said she is also looking forward to the day when all her students can be together in the classroom — and the day she can stop nagging them to keep their masks on, and keep spread out.
"I just want them all back," Duval said. “They are desperate, desperate for the socialization for the contact with each other."
Ruth Howard, commissary manager for 12 schools in Manchester, is most looking forward to the roar of a full cafeteria. Howard was the first Manchester school worker to be vaccinated on Friday, the district's way of honoring her for her work running Manchester's program to deliver meals to school families over the last year.
Others anticipated some relief from worry about the virus.
"I’m excited to have that protection, have that barrier, to know that’s there," said Margaret Fuller, a paraprofessional educator at Green Acres Elementary in Manchester, who has been working in-person all year, aiding a student with special needs.
Public health workers and paramedics are working around the state to vaccinate hundreds of educators this weekend.
Portsmouth teachers will get their first shots on Saturday, and more Manchester teachers will get first doses. On Sunday, Derry's Pinkerton Academy teachers will be vaccinated, followed by teachers in Bedford, Goffstown and Hooksett on Monday.