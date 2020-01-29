KINGSTON — A Sanborn Regional High School teacher whose private explicit photos were posted online without her consent is no longer working at the school, Superintendent Thomas Ambrose confirmed this week.
The teacher, who has not been identified, was placed on paid administrative leave in October when the photos surfaced and quickly began circulating around the school.
Ambrose did not provide specifics on the teacher’s departure, saying only that “the teacher is no longer employed by the district.”
The discovery of the photos prompted an investigation by school officials and the Kingston Police Department to determine how they wound up on a website.
Police Chief Donald Briggs Jr. declined to comment on certain aspects of the investigation, but said, “At this time there are no charges forthcoming against the teacher.”
Ambrose issued his first statement to parents, community members and staff on Oct. 29, notifying them that the photos of the teacher were posted without permission and shared among students.
“We are aware that there are explicit photos of the teacher online. These photos were private and have been posted online without her consent. Given the sensitive nature of the material, and because the photos were posted without the teacher’s consent, the district is making every effort to quell the dissemination of these photos amongst students. We would appreciate any help that parents can provide in preventing the spread of this information,” Ambrose said in his statement.
As soon as the photos were discovered, the teacher was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
During the investigation, authorities learned that photos of other former students had also been posted on the website. The New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was called in to assist with the investigation.
Ambrose strongly encouraged parents and community members to monitor student use of cellphones, computers, social media and the Internet in general as officials investigated.
Authorities have not explained how the photos may have ended up on the website.