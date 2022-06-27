Gary Hoffman sees them whenever he scrolls through Facebook: the notes from teachers mourning and celebrating their exit from the profession.
After a year that tested educators’ limits, schools are seeing higher-than-usual retirements with the end of the school year. About 100 teachers are retiring or resigning from Manchester and Nashua alone, district officials said.
“It’s been a tough year. Tough two years,” said Hoffman, a Nashua teacher and vice president of the city’s teachers union.
The school year that just ended — what was supposed to be a “normal” year of full-time, in-person school after almost a year and a half of remote and hybrid learning — may have been even harder, Hoffman said.
Even before school started in September, it was clear staff shortages and students’ readjustment troubles would make the school year more challenging.
In Manchester, an urgent call for bus drivers went out just before the start of school. Substitute teachers and aides were hard to find around the state and all over the country. School boards raised pay rates for the usually low-paying jobs and started offering sign-on and retention bonuses.
Not enough adults
But most of the time, Hoffman said, it felt like there weren’t enough adults.
The shortage of paraprofessional educators, who primarily work with students with special needs, was particularly acute, Hoffman said.
“The paras are absolutely essential to help with the basic needs of those students,” Hoffman said, with some spending all day with one child and some feeding and diapering students.
Paraprofessionals’ help is mandated in individualized education plans, which outline supports for students with special needs.
“You try to follow everything as best you can. But if you don’t have the adults, you don’t have the adults,” Hoffman said. “You can’t force people to come in. You can’t force people to apply for jobs they don’t want to do.”
When the worst of the omicron wave hit in December and January, everything got worse. Substitutes, difficult to find before, became impossible to engage. Teachers and paraprofessionals scrambled to cover each others’ classrooms, with students in Nashua occasionally spending class periods in auditoriums and cafeterias, just so they would be supervised.
For almost a week in January, so many staffers were isolating and quarantining that there were not enough people to safely open the schools. Nashua ended school just last week, later than most other districts, to make up for missing those days.
Students were having a hard time too, Hoffman said. Some students struggled with their mental health, and many just found it hard to readjust.
“Getting kids back into the routines was more challenging than we had anticipated,” Hoffman said.
Into February and March, teachers in Nashua, Manchester and around the state said they saw high absenteeism among their students. And when students were in school, many were having trouble figuring out how to be in class all day after more than a year at home, Hoffman said, and having difficulty putting down their phones.
By the middle of the year, teachers said they were feeling burned out. A national survey of teachers published in late January, commissioned by the National Education Association, one of the two national teachers unions, reported that more than half of teachers were thinking seriously about leaving the profession.
Younger and older
Almost all of the 63 Manchester school staffers who retired or left the district when school ended earlier this month were teachers, district spokesman Andrew Toland said. Some had been teaching for decades.
“A lot of people had a lot of time,” Toland said. The retirees had worked a combined 1,557 years in Manchester schools, he said, with an average tenure of 22 years. Some people working in the city schools had been there for 30, even 40 years, Toland said.
“They impacted a lot of students,” Toland said.
In Nashua, Hoffman said he also was noticing more retirements and early retirements among the city’s most experienced teachers. He also noticed teachers in their 20s heading for the exits.
“A lot of them are looking to leave the field in general,” Hoffman said, rather than looking for a teaching job in a neighboring district. Hoffman said he sees teachers trying their hands at other businesses — fast food franchises and job-recruiting sprang to mind, and more than one teacher is going into real estate.
“There are a lot of open jobs right now,” Hoffman said.
The rosters of teachers for the next school year in Manchester are still evolving, Toland said, adding that the district is steadily hiring new teachers this summer.
But Hoffman said he noticed the ranks of younger and more experienced teachers both thinning out. Teachers in the middle — in their 30s through their early 50s, he said — are sticking around even after a difficult year.
Hoffman said he’ll be sticking it out too.
“There are a lot of challenges, but I think we’re going to get through it,” Hoffman said. “I love it. I wouldn’t do anything else.”