The head of the Manchester teachers union says members back the superintendent’s recommendation that city schools shift to full remote status from late November to mid-January, due to rising COVID-19 numbers and staff holiday travel plans.
The Manchester Board of School Committee will meet remotely Monday at 7 p.m. to vote on Supt. of Schools John Goldhardt’s recommendation that all public schools in the Queen City go fully remote from Nov. 30 through Jan. 19, with the exception of students receiving specialized instruction programs.
The state’s current travel guidance requires people traveling outside New England to quarantine for two weeks upon returning to the Granite State.
Responses to a recent survey conducted by the Manchester School District of its 1,995 employees suggest at least 111 teachers and other staff plan to travel outside the region over Thanksgiving, with another 184 hitting the road over Christmas.
Goldhardt said based on those responses, administrators estimate at least 12 schools would have to be in remote status for the two weeks after Thanksgiving break and about 16 schools would have to be in remote status for two weeks after Christmas break, due to lack of staffing.
Goldhardt said the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Manchester would also likely force schools to close, even if staffing wasn’t an issue.
“This is not the direction we want to go, but given the situation it appears unavoidable,” he said. “I reiterate my unyielding support of in-person learning for as many students as possible. The hybrid model allows us to have safe learning environments for our students, and allows our students to thrive in a learning environment that is better for them academically, socially and emotionally. I am gravely concerned for many of our students who are not succeeding, those who are hiding, and those who are hurting.”
Sue Hannan, president of the Manchester Education Association, said the union supports Goldhardt’s recommendation.
“It is of utmost importance that every person in the schools be kept safe,” said Hannan. “With the rise of COVID positive cases in the area, and in surrounding states, travel becomes a heightened issue during the holiday season.”
According to school officials, 1,126 of the district’s 1,995 employees - or 56% - responded to the holiday travel survey.
In a memo to school board members, Goldhardt said it is fair to assume some of the 869 employees that did not respond plan to travel outside of New England as well.with some of the 869 employees who did not respond.
Of those who responded to the survey, 9.8% indicated they will travel outside of New England during Thanksgiving break, and 16% will do the same during Christmas break.
If 9.8% of those who did not take the survey also travel outside of New England during the Thanksgiving break, an additional 85 employees would need to quarantine for 14 days, with an additional 139 employees needing to quarantine for 14 days after Christmas break.
“Ultimately, 20 of the 22 schools will be closed,” said Goldhardt. “Again, this doesn’t include substitute shortages and if there is an uptick of seasonal flu or COVID-19.”
“Many MSD students' families, not just educators and staff, travel to states outside New England, and could increase the potential for returning in an infectious condition,” said Hannan.
“MEA and MSD leadership have communicated regularly about this, and agreed that a survey of employees would give data that could also be applied to the greater community. We understand that, although the survey shows many employees will be traveling, the information translates to the families of our students as well. Time was short, and families were not able to be polled.”
According to Manchester’s reopening plan, two straight weeks with more than 10 active COVID-19 cases in the city would trigger a return to remote learning. City health officials said they expect Manchester to hit that benchmark soon, possibly this week.
“All employees, educators, administrators and staff, are extremely concerned for the safety of students and each other, and will be quarantining as necessary,” said Hannan. “MEA appreciates the statements of Dr. Goldhardt, that ensure the ability to make personal choices. These choices were made with great care, but there were also many who made the choice to not leave New England, and sacrifice seeing family during the holidays.”