The president of the state’s second-largest teachers union filed a lawsuit Thursday against state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, claiming his department is violating the New Hampshire Constitution and state law by using state lottery dollars and money from the Education Trust Fund to fund the state’s private-school voucher program.
Deb Howes, president of the American Federation of Teachers-NH, said she filed the lawsuit as a “citizen taxpayer,” citing the “illegal diversion” of state public education funds to the Education Freedom Account program.
“The state specifically earmarked this money for public education,” Howes said. “Instead, the state is stealing from public school students in plain sight to pay for its private voucher program.
“Public school students are losing out on millions of dollars that are needed to fix leaky old buildings, purchase and maintain modern computer equipment, buy books and materials published at least in the last decade to support student learning, and provide more social and emotional assistance and other needs that will help students excel,” Howes said.
“If Commissioner Edelblut wants to continue with his cherished voucher program, he needs to figure out a legal way to fund it, but definitely not on the backs of public school students.”
The Department of Education issued a statement on Thursday saying it is aware of the filing but declined comment.
The controversial Education Freedom Accounts program passed as part of the 2021 state budget gives property-taxpayer support to parents who send their children to private, religious or alternative public schools.
The EFA program is expected to cost $14.7 million this school year, an 83% increase over the $8 million the state spent last year, state education officials announced in September.
The program celebrated its one-year anniversary on Sept. 1 with an announcement that 3,025 students are now enrolled, including 1,572 students who participated during the launch last year.
About 400 of the newest 1,453 EFA students, or about 27%, this year switched from a public school to an EFA program, state education officials said in a statement. Among the 187 special education students participating, 46 moved from a public school to an EFA — about 25%.
Howes is seeking an injunction to prevent using funds intended for public schools on the voucher program.
“If the state desires to operate an Education Freedom Account or similar program, whereby it grants public money for parents to utilize for private use, it must separately fund it through additional taxation or another source of funds,” the complaint reads, noting there currently is no mechanism for doing so.
The complaint argues the New Hampshire Constitution states that “all moneys received from a state-run lottery and all interest received on such moneys shall, after deducting the necessary costs of administration, be appropriated and used exclusively for the school districts of the state.” It also states that this money “shall not be transferred or diverted to any other purpose.”
State law says that the Education Trust Fund money “shall not be used for any purpose other than to distribute adequate education grants to municipalities’ school districts and to approved charter schools,” the complaint states.
Parents can use Education Freedom Account grants for tuition and fees for private schools and online learning programs, tutoring services, textbooks, computer hardware and software, school uniforms, fees for testing, summer programs, therapies, higher education tuition and fees and transportation.
The complaint claims Amazon was the biggest beneficiary of the EFA program in 2021, receiving 18.2%, or $437,736, of the total funds released to parents.
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said the program’s diversion of funds is detrimental to students Edelblut is “supposed to help in his role as commissioner.”
“New Hampshire can’t fund its voucher program by illegally putting its hand in the taxpayer cookie jar that’s intended for public school students,” Weingarten said in a statement. “It’s as simple as this: No matter what program the state wants to fund, it has to do it legally.
“The first priority should be fully funding public schools, so the state’s kids and teachers are getting the resources they need to learn and thrive,” Weingarten said. “Any scheme to divert public funds into a voucher program without fully funding public schools first is an insult to the students, teachers and families of New Hampshire, not to mention a violation of the law.”
