For younger Americans, the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 aren’t a memory. They are part of history.
But when Franklin High School teacher Prezley Adair addresses that history with his 11th-grade classes, he makes sure to remind them how close that history feels for people who remember 9/11.
“I always tell them to ask their parents, or a family friend, what were they doing on that day,” Adair said.
And he tells them about the way he experienced the day.
“I was just a child when this happened,” he said, but that Tuesday is still vivid, 20 years later.
School was let out early, and Adair said he didn’t ask too many questions. What could be bad about an unexpected afternoon off?
When Adair got home, he found his mother in tears in front of the television.
“Watch what’s happening on the news,” he remembers her saying. “This is history, right here.”
He asked questions his mother couldn’t answer, questions no one really knew how to answer at that point. Why did this happen? Who would do this?
“You never forget a day like that,” he said.
Impacts felt today
On Sept. 11, 2001, Londonderry High School teacher Vera Prough was starting her fourth year as a civics teacher in central Pennsylvania. She had a television in her classroom and switched it on when a colleague called her classroom to say something was going on in New York.
Prough’s class watched the news all day, trying to wrap their heads around what was happening. In the days that followed, as it became clear the United States would go to war in Afghanistan, her 12th-graders were nervous about a draft.
Today, Prough’s students are very aware of the connection between 9/11 and Afghanistan. They may not have personal stories about where they were on the day of the attacks, but most can come up with a personal story about airport security.
Although Adair’s students might not have a memory of the day, they can see the way 9/11 has shaped their world. Adair said they can’t conceive of a time before the Transportation Security Administration existed to scan luggage and make sure people took their shoes off before boarding planes. Students are incredulous when he tells them utility knives used to be allowed on planes.
After 9/11, Adair remembers feeling the impact of the attacks anew when his family flew to Disney World a few weeks later. Everyone was nervous on the flight. He remembered seeing a man who looked Middle Eastern on the flight, and he remembers the way all the other passengers watched him.
In schools that fall, students and teachers followed the news and tried to process the attacks, watching developments ranging from anthrax attacks to the declaration of the war on terror to the invasion of Afghanistan.
Today, those lessons are in history books, somewhere between the fall of the Soviet Union and the election of the first Black president.
But the day still stands apart and demands special attention from many teachers — whether they teach about the attacks every September, or address them as part of the history of the very early 21st century.
A teachable moment
Organizations including the 9/11 museum and national newspapers have crafted lesson plans teachers can use to teach about the day itself and about the events surrounding the attacks, from the growth of al-Qaeda to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, to the prejudice against Muslims that spread after the attacks.
Now, as a teacher, Adair makes sure the day stands out. He begins his lesson on 9/11 by reminding students that talking about the attacks is somber. There’s nothing to joke about.
“That’s where I get their full attention. The room is just dead silent while we’re going over this topic.”
Then, he asks students what they know, what details are a little fuzzy, and what questions they have. Their questions are a lot like the questions Adair remembers asking on Sept. 11, 2001.
“One thing they always ask is why did this happen? Who is responsible for this?” Adair said. “They always want to know the background, and the backdrop of how it came to be.”
He shows a timeline of the day, illustrated with news video. He shows how Sept. 11, 2001 began as a sunny Tuesday and became 9/11. He shows footage of the planes hitting, of the towers burning and collapsing, the Pentagon on fire.
Students have seen the images before, but it can still be a shock to take everything in, Adair said. They bring up other images they have seen or heard — phone calls from the towers or Flight 93, the famous photograph of a man falling from one of the towers.
The class talks about the events of the day and about what happened after, Adair said, the social, political and cultural ripples the students know all too well.
From reality to history
Today’s high schoolers may not remember the beginning of the war in Afghanistan, but they have grown up with the war and this summer watched its chaotic end.
Even if the 9/11 attacks feel like they happened a long time ago, Adair connects the attacks to other acts of terror the students do remember, like the bombing at the 2013 Boston Marathon. The teenagers Adair teaches remember the bombings — and many remember exactly where they were when they heard the news.
The attacks get more distant every year, and every year, more Americans will learn about them as history, not discuss them as a current event. Prough said she asked a few first-year teachers about 9/11 last week — and none had firsthand memories.
Students and even younger teachers may not have their own memories of 9/11, but Prough said they still feel its impact. They have grown up hearing their parents’ stories of the day, participating in memorials every Sept. 11.
The way Americans come together every September to remember those who died in the attacks and those who worked so hard to save lives, Prough said, keeps the memory of the attacks close, even for people who did not live through them.
But distance has some advantages too. Treating the events like history gives teachers and students the chance to think about what the world has learned — with the clarifying distance of learning history.
“How do we grow from this, culturally or politically?” Adair asks. “How have we grown from something that has been so tragic?”