The New Hampshire Department of Education announced 10 semifinalists for the state Teacher of the Year, after winnowing the field down from 44 nominees.
The ten semifinalists are:
Susan Bradford, of James Mastricola Elementary School in Merrimack;
Amanda Bridges, of Faulkner Elementary School in Stoddard;
Christian Cheetham, of Alvirne High School in Hudson;
Mikella Eichen, of Atkinson Academy in Atkinson;
Bonnie Heath, of Hampton Academy in Hampton;
Carmen Kosow, of New Searles Elementary School in Nashua;
Jennifer MacLeod, of Hollis Brookline Middle School in Hollis;
Curt McDermott, of Goffstown High School in Goffstown;
Cathi Stetson, of Oyster River High School in Durham;
Julie Verde, of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover.
The state Teacher of the Year from 2022, Sara Casassa of South Hampton's Barnard School, and the 2021 Teacher of the Year, Danielle Boutin of Ledge Street School in Nashua, participated in the selection of the semifinalists, with first lady Valerie Sununu, Ryan Terrell of the state Board of Education, and Christine Brennan, the deputy commissioner of the state Department of Education.
Over the summer, the 10 semifinalists will go before the selection committee to discuss their teaching, and the committee will pick finalists. The committee will then visit the finalists in their classrooms in September and pick the state Teacher of the Year by Oct. 1.
“This group of impeccable educators exemplifies the spirit of New Hampshire’s talented, generous and motivated teachers,” said state Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, in a statement. “Each one of them deserves to be recognized and praised for their dedication to the teaching profession, as we know they are making positive and deep impacts on the lives of youth.”
