A tent vendor being sued for more than $200,000 by the Contoocook Valley School District went onto school property and removed the remaining tents, leaving students out in the cold, officials said.
“We are deeply disappointed in the actions of Monadnock Tent and Event,” ConVal Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said.
In its suit against the Greenfield-based tent company owned by John Hopkins, ConVal asserts Hopkins failed to get the larger tents the district wanted to use for outdoor learning, forcing the district to use smaller 20 x 20 tents. Saunders said the remaining tents already have been purchased.
Contacted Friday evening, Hopkins said he was following the wishes of the district.
“They asked us to remove some tents a long time ago,” Hoskins said.
Hopkins did not answer any follow-up questions but seemed to stay silent on the phone while listening to the questions.
Saunders said the tents that were removed were in use daily by teachers and students at four schools as part of the district’s COVID-19 learning plan.
“Outdoor learning has been extraordinarily popular among students and teachers alike, and it has been a vital part of our efforts to maintain hybrid learning. We are committed to outdoor learning for as long as it is possible,” Saunders said.
The district is working to replace the tents that Hopkins took. Saunders said the district will adapt to keep providing outdoor learning for students. In the meantime, Saunders said the district will explore what it can legally do about the tents' removal.
ConVal hired Monadnock Tent & Event in August to put up 85 commercial tents that would allow teachers in the district to provide outdoor learning. According to the lawsuit, ConVal paid $220,236, half the total bill, for Hopkins to put up the tents and provide all the necessary paperwork for permits from the town.
Tents with an area of more than 400 square-feet on public land require safety inspections and permits, according to the lawsuit. Hopkins never provided the necessary paperwork for all but two of the tents, and some of the tents he did set up could not pass a safety inspection, according to the lawsuit.
The district is seeking $220,236. in damages. This includes a refund for the money spent on tents that did not receive permits, labor costs, engineering costs and electrical work.