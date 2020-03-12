MANCHESTER -- A tentative agreement on a new contract has been reached between the Manchester school district and teachers union, officials announced Thursday.
The most recent agreement with the more than 1,100 members of the Manchester Education Association (MEA) expired on June 30, 2018.
Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt and MEA president Sue Ellen Hannan announced the new agreement in a joint statement late Thursday.
“We’re pleased with what we’ve achieved working with Dr. Goldhardt and Attorney Upton since January,” Hannan said. “This tentative agreement will allow the district to continue to move forward by attracting and retaining quality educators.”
“This is a fair and equitable agreement that benefits all of Manchester,” Goldhardt said. “The process has been positive and collaborative, and we look forward to building on these strong relations.”
“I'm thrilled the Manchester School District and the Manchester Education Association have reached a tentative agreement,” said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. “The work Dr. Goldhardt and Attorney Upton have done since January, together with MEA leadership, shows how good working relationships, effective communication and respect can result in a positive outcome.”
The agreement will now be sent to the Manchester Board of School Committee to vote on ratifying the deal, while the MEA’s executive board will meet to decide whether to send the agreement to the full membership for a ratification vote.
Details of the new agreement will not be released until the agreement is ratified.
Representing the MEA at the table during the most recent negotiation sessions are Hannan, union vice president Maxine Mosley and Megann Walsh, UniServ Director for NEA-NH. Representing the school district were Goldhardt and attorney Matt Upton of Drummond Woodsum.
Last June, both sides declared they were ready to “return to the table,” after union and school officials voted to reject the results of a fact finder’s report on the stalled negotiations.
According to the fact finder’s report, there are “four major obstacles for the parties to overcome in order to reach even a partial agreement”: salaries and salary scale, health insurance, paid time off versus sick leave, and pending state legislation.