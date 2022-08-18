Back in April, Laney Hawes thought she had saved a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank's diary from being purged from a North Texas school district's libraries and classrooms. But on Tuesday morning, a school official sent an email telling principals and librarians to pull it off the shelves - along with 40 other books.

A day before school began for its approximately 35,000 students, Keller Independent School District announced a last-minute review of scores of books that had been challenged in the previous school year, an email obtained by The Washington Post shows. While those conflicts had already been resolved by book committees made up of parents, librarians, administrators and teachers, policies adopted earlier this month by the new school board sparked the recall of 41 publications, including classics like Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye."

