Cog trip

Ty Gagne, the author of two books about hiking in the White Mountains, addresses Laconia Middle School sixth graders on May 12, moments after they learned that benefactors, including himself, have funded a field trip for them to the top of Mount Washington via the Cog Railway. 

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LACONIA --- After reading books about the White Mountains, sixth-graders at Laconia Middle School will travel next month to the top of the tallest peak in the chain via the Cog Railway thanks to the generosity of the books’ author and other benefactors.

On May 12, most of LMS’s 135 sixth -graders assembled for a presentation by Ty Gagne, who wrote “Where You'll Find Me: Risk, Decisions, and the Last Climb of Kate Matrosova,” and “The Last Traverse; Tragedy and Resilience in the Winter Whites.”

Tuesday, May 16, 2023