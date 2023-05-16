Ty Gagne, the author of two books about hiking in the White Mountains, addresses Laconia Middle School sixth graders on May 12, moments after they learned that benefactors, including himself, have funded a field trip for them to the top of Mount Washington via the Cog Railway.
LACONIA --- After reading books about the White Mountains, sixth-graders at Laconia Middle School will travel next month to the top of the tallest peak in the chain via the Cog Railway thanks to the generosity of the books’ author and other benefactors.
On May 12, most of LMS’s 135 sixth -graders assembled for a presentation by Ty Gagne, who wrote “Where You'll Find Me: Risk, Decisions, and the Last Climb of Kate Matrosova,” and “The Last Traverse; Tragedy and Resilience in the Winter Whites.”
Jessica Rominger, a math and science at LMS, told the students that they were going to Mount Washington, “and you don’t have to hike it.”
Paul Fitzgerald, a director of Wescott Law, which is legal counsel for the Laconia School District, Gagne and an anonymous donor contributed $3,000 to cover the cost of tickets for a ride on the Cog up to Mount Washington State Park for the students.
The chief executive officer of the New Hampshire Public Risk Management Exchange, Gagne is also an avid hiker who believes that “the mountains teach,” said Rominger, adding he was the “ideal speaker” before she and the sixth-graders embark on their Cog Railway trip.
Gagne told the students he was “so happy” that they will have the chance to be on Mount Washington. The White Mountains are “not something to fear,” he said, “It’s about respecting them.”
He asked the students to raise their hands if they were “a little uncomfortable” about going to the summit of Mount Washington, a place often described as having the worst weather in the world, and several students did.
As their hands went down, Gagne asked a rhetorical question: “Do you know what you’re going to have” after being on Mount Washington, “confidence,” said Gagne.
If it’s a nice day on the summit, Gagne said the students should be able to go out on the observatory’s deck to take in the expansive views from there.
Earlier he showed the students a video of an observatory intern on the deck being stood upright by 80-plus mph winds.
“How many of you still want to go,” Gagne inquired, prompting many hands to go up.
Gagne urged the students to “embrace” the experience that awaits them on the Cog and on Mount Washington.
LMS Principal Alison Bryant said such a field trip would “definitely have been outside the realm” of the school’s ability to afford it. She thanked Fitzgerald and Westcott Law, Gagne and the anonymous donor for making it possible.
NASHUA -- World Academy teacher Tara Osinski, the recipient of this year's Nashua Lions Club Teacher of the Year Award, said she was honored to be selected -- then singled out two club members in attendance who happened to be teachers and happened to have had Osinski in their classes when sh…
LACONIA --- After reading books about the White Mountains, sixth-graders at Laconia Middle School will travel next month to the top of the tallest peak in the chain via the Cog Railway thanks to the generosity of the books’ author and other benefactors.