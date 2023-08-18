Piper Flood

Lili Hillsgrove of Alton never imagined that she would be working in her dream career before the age of 21. The road to establishing her thriving business as a Lakes Region wedding photographer was built organically; she began by editing photos for the high school yearbook and shooting photos of her family. Lili soon began booking mini photography sessions with locals who often returned to her every year for family Christmas photos, pet sessions, and senior portraits. She was constantly asked, “Do you shoot weddings?” and always answered no, because “that was a whole different ballgame.”

After shooting a 50th birthday party that was actually a surprise wedding, Lili became addicted to the genre and word traveled fast that she was available to shoot weddings. Fast forward to 2023 — LPH Photography has 17 weddings booked for this year and 14 already booked for 2024.

Friday, August 18, 2023
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Wednesday, August 16, 2023