Lili Hillsgrove of Alton never imagined that she would be working in her dream career before the age of 21. The road to establishing her thriving business as a Lakes Region wedding photographer was built organically; she began by editing photos for the high school yearbook and shooting photos of her family. Lili soon began booking mini photography sessions with locals who often returned to her every year for family Christmas photos, pet sessions, and senior portraits. She was constantly asked, “Do you shoot weddings?” and always answered no, because “that was a whole different ballgame.”
After shooting a 50th birthday party that was actually a surprise wedding, Lili became addicted to the genre and word traveled fast that she was available to shoot weddings. Fast forward to 2023 — LPH Photography has 17 weddings booked for this year and 14 already booked for 2024.
Lili is one of many young people who are foregoing the traditional path of attending a four-year college or university after high school graduation — instead opting for working in a trade, starting a business, or attending a two-year college.
With skyrocketing college tuition, an unstable and unpredictable job market, and the daunting prospect of high student loan debt, today’s youth are thinking outside the box and realizing that a college degree is not required to have a successful career.
“In my senior year, things really started to take off,” said Lili. “I actually didn’t apply to a single college. The school guidance counselor called my mom because she was concerned about that. My mom said, ‘She’s working for herself; let her go.’ Even in school, you would do projects or assignments that were based on college, so it’s in the curriculum. It’s hard to go against it.”
Along with taking photos, Lili also had to learn the business aspect of working for herself. She loves numbers and spreadsheets, and before becoming a photographer, she did consider attending college for business and marketing. Now she channels that love into her photography. In addition to weddings, Lili also does branding sessions for businesses, featuring headshots, as well as product and service imagery used for websites and marketing materials.
Lili states that the most challenging part of working for herself is maintaining structure. “Friday through Sunday is just taking pictures,” she said. “I don’t do anything else. In between taking pictures, I can see my family, go for walks, adventure, do whatever. And the other days, I just work on paperwork, contracts, and emails. I try to be strict with myself and set those boundaries. It’s all about balance.”
The most rewarding part of working for herself? Having people come back year after year for their photos. “When I work with couples and do their weddings, they later have babies, and I do their maternity sessions. I get to watch their kids grow up. I just love that.”
July, September and October are Lili’s busiest times of the year, and she uses the winter months to reflect on the previous year and what aspects of her business need improvement for the future. “You just gotta live and learn,” she said. “You can’t be afraid to fail.”
A shifting reality
Logan LaRoche, social studies teacher at Pittsfield Middle High School, has noticed an increase in the number of students who are not following the typical four-year college path. He attributes this to a combination of factors — one being the cost.
“College is extremely expensive these days,” said Logan. “When students apply to colleges, they get so excited and anxious. But when they see how much it’s going to cost after financial aid and scholarships, it’s daunting. Coming out of college with such a financial burden is crippling, and young people are starting to see that.”
Two of Logan’s students finished their high school requirements early and began working directly after graduation.
Trevor Mills of Pittsfield graduated a semester early with an alternative learning plan. Following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, Trevor began working in HVAC during the mornings and went to school in the afternoons. He did well in school but knew he was not going to college. Trevor currently works for Thibeault Heating & Cooling in Boscawen.
Like Logan, Trevor has also noticed an uptick in the number of students entering trades following high school. “I think it’s changed a lot,” he said. “This year I’ve seen a lot more people start working in construction or as electricians — those type of jobs.”
“There are a lot of good paying jobs that will take high school graduates right now,” said Logan. “The current labor shortages have incentivized a lot of employers to look to a younger demographic for labor, and they have the money to entice young people. Very few graduates are going to choose going into debt over building financial stability post-high school.”
“The most rewarding part of my job is making the money,” said Trevor, smiling. “My goal is to make 20 (dollars an hour) by 20 (age), 30 by 30, and 40 by 40. I’d also like to start my own business someday.”
Not horsing around
Sydnee Fisher, also of Pittsfield, finished her high school requirements a year early and decided to attend the Oklahoma Horseshoeing School to train as a farrier. Six months later, she is apprenticing with three people in New Hampshire and has started her own business: Sydnee Fisher’s Farrier Services.
Having grown up on a dairy farm, Sydnee knew she wanted to work with animals. She would see the farrier come and work on her family’s mules and think, “I can do that.” Her family was supportive of her career decision, but her mother did have reservations about her safety around the horses.
“My family didn’t want me to pay all of this money for college,” Sydnee said. “But my mother also didn’t want me to get hurt. The horses kick and rear, and I was bitten the other day. He grabbed my shoulder.” She chuckles, “It was very rude. You definitely get beat up. My foot is all bruised right now because a horse stomped on me the other day. Oh, and you always stink.”
Sydnee wanted to attend college until the semester before she graduated high school. She considered becoming a veterinary technician but soon nixed that idea due to her tendency to faint at the sight of blood. Because she likes fixing things, she thought about becoming a farrier.
“Farriers trim feet and do horseshoes. You can also do glue-on shoes. It’s all about the hooves. I like fixing their feet. If they’re lame, I like making them sound so they’re not limping anymore. It’s rewarding when you’re able to do that.”
Sydnee’s business took off after posting about it on Facebook and having the information shared by others. She said spring and summer are the busiest times of year for farriers because people want to start riding and competing again after the winter. Her future goal is to become a shoer for a vet so they can tell her what they need, and she can build “cool shoes.”
Smiling, with a twinkle in her eye, she said, “I don’t have any regrets about not going to college.”
Combining soccer and studies
Soccer player Piper Flood of Alton knew she wanted to continue playing ball post-high school but had not yet decided on a career following graduation. She thought she might want to work in the medical field so initially considered attending a four-year college. Her college counselor, however, suggested NHTI in Concord, because it was a two-year school that offered many different medical programs to choose from and was within commuting distance of Alton.
Because Piper also knew the soccer coach at NHTI, this seemed like the perfect fit. She could continue playing soccer but also take general education classes while discovering the career direction she wanted to pursue.
Now one year into her college experience, Piper is moving into the dorm this fall to live with the rest of her soccer team — an experience that builds strong team camaraderie.
“Soccer definitely played into my decision about what to do after high school,” said Piper. “We went to nationals this year in Virginia, which was great! NHTI is a small campus and I know a lot of people because of soccer. There’s a lot of bonding there.”
Piper has decided to continue at NHTI for another semester to finish more general education classes before she begins a master’s program at SNHU to become a mental health therapist.
“I’ve always been drawn to helping people mentally and I’d love to own my own business. Careers in mental health are so needed, and I will always have a job.”
Two-year programs at community colleges are becoming more popular, in part due to the smaller campus size and also because students are allowed the time to decide on a career direction before making the commitment to a four-year school.
“That’s another reason I went to a small school. If I take classes and change my mind about what I want to do, it won’t be thousands and thousands of dollars wasted.”