With just days left in the school year, some school districts are lifting their mask mandates or adjusting them as the hot weather approaches.
Starting on Monday, students in the Amherst School District will no longer be required to wear face masks in school buildings, and in Bedford, students will be permitted to take off their masks while seated at desks.
While acknowledging that the decision may be controversial, Amherst Superintendent Adam Steel said lifting the mask mandate is the right decision for the last six days of school.
“There are no (COVID-19) cases in our schools, none, and there haven’t been for a number of weeks,” said Steel. In addition, there are zero active cases in Mont Vernon and less than four in Amherst, he said.
“In short, there is very low risk to anybody who is unvaccinated in our schools of contracting COVID-19,” he said, stressing temperatures will be high next week and there is no air conditioning in the school buildings.
Although masks are no longer required for students, they are still being suggested for faculty, staff and students, according to Steel, who said the masks are still mandated on school buses.
“We still very much value parent choice in this process,” Steel said, explaining anyone can still opt to wear a mask while in the school buildings, and parents can work with teachers to ensure their children are following their preference.
Last week, separate civil lawsuits were filed against the Bedford School District and the Hollis-Brookline School District seeking injunctions to prohibit the schools from continuing their mask mandates.
However, Bedford Superintendent Mike Fournier has since announced that, starting on Monday, the mask requirements are being adjusted and only required when students are moving in the classroom or traveling between classes.
“When students are seated at their desks, at lunch or outdoors, masks will not be required,” Fournier said in a statement to parents. “Staff will provide students with guidance to avoid confusion. The primary change is that masks will not be required when seated at their desks, three-feet apart.”
During summer programs in Bedford schools, Fournier said masks are recommended, but not required for staff and students while inside.
“As we look forward to all of the end-of-year celebrations next week, it appears that the summer heat will be in full swing,” he said, adding the mask adjustments continue to adhere to public health guidance while also helping to eliminate mask discomfort.
Not all schools are amending their mask requirements.
Although an effort was made by some parents and select Board of Education members in Nashua to lift the mask mandate in city schools, as long as three feet of distancing was possible, the board decided to hold off on making any changes to the mask policy.
“I do not think this is the time, three weeks before school ends,” Sharon Giglio, school board member, said last week.
Interim Superintendent Garth McKinney expressed concerns about adjusting the mask requirement in Nashua schools.
“I would just caution the board. We need every available teacher to come back next year and not be sick or have any other consequences because there is a shortage,” said McKinney. “It is not a wonderful time in public education.”
McKinney said the teachers’ union asked school officials and administrators to keep the status quo for the final weeks of school.