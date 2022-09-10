Download PDF Those who wish they'd chosen a different school
Those who wish they'd chosen a different field of study
Expected lifetime earnings by college major, 2014-2018

Nearly 2 in 5 American college graduates have major regrets.

That is, they regret their major.

Change from 2011 to 2021 in bachelor's degrees issued
