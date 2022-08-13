University of Virginia campus

The Rotunda at the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

At the University of Virginia, where prices were little changed last year, tuition and fees for state residents who pay in full are up nearly 6% for the coming school year, to about $20,350. Howard University's sticker price, after a similar pause, has risen more than 7%, to about $31,050.

These schools, one public and one private, underline the new inflation-fueled reality for many college students: The price freezes and other unusual bargains that coincided with the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic are over.

