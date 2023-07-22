The quality of classroom teaching plunged during the pandemic, contributing to the standstill in academic recovery for students across the country, according to a report released Wednesday.

The study, by the Center on Reinventing Public Education, a nonpartisan research and policy organization, said participating school districts found it "almost impossible" to implement their recovery plans, citing staffing shortages and obstacles to teacher training. Both took a toll on instructional practices.

