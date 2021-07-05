Ward 12 school board member Kelly Thomas has resigned her seat effective June 28, citing health issues and a newborn baby.
Thomas was first elected to represent Ward 12 in 2017, defeating incumbent Connie Van Houten. She ran a successful bid for reelection in 2019 against current school district communications director Andrew Toland.
In her resignation letter, Thomas writes she is giving up her seat with a “heavy heart,” citing tremendous support she says she has received from the community and fellow board members while dealing with health issues.
“At this time, I feel as though another individual would be best suited to take my place on the board because I simply cannot find the time, having a newborn, to put forth the effort needed to maintain my role,” writes Thomas. “I want to thank past and present board members as well as the clerk, for guiding me and educating me through this journey.”
City aldermen will vote to accept Thomas’ resignation Tuesday night, then appoint a temporary board member until an election is held, as per the city charter.
Thomas becomes the third incumbent on the Manchester school board to resign before the end of the 2020-2021 term.
James Porter resigned from the Ward 1 seat in March, after he and his family announced they were moving to Minneapolis, Minn.
Arthur Beaudry, serving his 20th year on the board, resigned from the Ward 9 seat on May 3 after selling his home and moving out of Manchester.