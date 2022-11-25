Three new programs have been approved for the state’s Learn Everywhere initiative, an alternative pathway for students to earn high school credit.
Spanish NVivo of Londonderry, EnCube Labs of Nashua, and FitMoney of Newton, Mass., are the newest Learn Everywhere programs adopted by the New Hampshire Board of Education.
“Spanish NVivo, which is available in an online format, improves access to Spanish language acquisition opportunities for students across the state. The addition of the Spanish NVivo courses further increases the diversity of the Learn Everywhere portfolio of program offerings,” said Tim Carney, administrator of educational pathways for the New Hampshire Department of Education, in a statement.
Spanish NVivo has been approved to offer Spanish 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5/Advanced Placement courses as open electives.
In school districts where World Language is a requirement for graduation, credits earned for the Spanish Novice Level (mid and high levels), Spanish Intermediate Level and Spanish Advanced Level in the approved Learn Everywhere program may be awarded World Language credit toward high school graduation.
“Learn Everywhere initiatives close the achievement gap by providing students in New Hampshire with motivating and engaging programs with the flexibility of learning on their own terms,” said Mariel Carmelo, founder of Spanish NVivo. “In addition, Learn Everywhere providers such as Spanish NVivo play a fundamental role in helping students succeed in school and become more deeply engaged learners. We are excited to be a part of this effort.”
EnCube Labs will offer online Learn Everywhere courses supplemented with the Zero2Maker and Zero2Entrepreneur program to help students face challenges through applied STEM while building problem solving, solution development and venture launching skills.
The goal is to create entrepreneurs from underserved communities, officials said.
“Exploring learning outside of one’s comfort zone is essential for building creative confidence. These two courses are designed to develop ‘pre-entrepreneurs’ by training people with little or no exposure to innovation and entrepreneurship to build skills and aptitudes to recognize their potential to pursue higher aspirations,” said Rajesh Nair, founder of EnCube Labs.
FitMoney offers free financial literacy programs to help students learn life skills for a financially fit future. The FitMoney FinanciallyFit High School Certificate is available to students in grades 8-12, and is a self-directed course available at no cost and completely online.
“Financial literacy is a crucial life skill that every student needs before graduation, and New Hampshire has put its students first with this critical education,” said Jessica Pelletier, executive director of FitMoney. “FitMoney is proud to receive the board’s full support for the Financially Fit Certificate to become an approved Learn Everywhere program empowering students all over the state to receive financial literacy credit. We applaud the New Hampshire Department of Education for being the first in the nation to do so, and placing a necessary emphasis on enhancing the financial literacy of the children they benefit.”
There are now 15 active Learn Everywhere programs offered in New Hampshire.
Launched in 2018, Learn Everywhere allows students to earn credit while learning outside of the classroom.
“The New Hampshire Department of Education is thrilled to offer an array of Learn Everywhere programs that provide new learning opportunities for today’s youth, who are eager to capture learning outside of the classroom,” said Frank Edelblut, commissioner of education, in a statement.
