Three new programs have been approved for the state’s Learn Everywhere initiative, an alternative pathway for students to earn high school credit.

Spanish NVivo of Londonderry, EnCube Labs of Nashua, and FitMoney of Newton, Mass., are the newest Learn Everywhere programs adopted by the New Hampshire Board of Education.

