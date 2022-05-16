Three New Hampshire students are among an elite group of seniors chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholars.
The winners of the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars were announced late last week, and include three students from the Granite State — Ke Nicole Hu of St. Paul’s School, Lilia R. Potter-Schwartz of Portsmouth High School, and Vincent H. Xiao of Phillips Exeter Academy.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.
As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the list of Presidential Scholars is comprised of one young man and woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.
“These high school seniors are among a group of highly distinguished and academically-centered students who have been chosen because of their achievements both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Frank Edelblut, commissioner of education. “I congratulate them for their hard work and dedication throughout the past four years, and know that they will prosper at whatever comes their way. It is an honor to have such talented and devoted students in the Granite State.”
Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,900 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts.
In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.
The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.
Navient, a major student loan collection company, agreed to cancel $3.5 million in debt owed by 129 student loan borrowers in New Hampshire to settle allegations of abusive lending practices, the Attorney General’s Office announced Monday.
A new marker is adding to Windham’s understanding of its early history, commemorating the lives and marking the final resting place of four people who were enslaved in the town and whose labor was critical to the town’s beginning.