Three Granite State educators have been chosen as the New Hampshire 2023 state finalists for the prestigious Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).
The finalists are:
Three Granite State educators have been chosen as the New Hampshire 2023 state finalists for the prestigious Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).
The finalists are:
• Joanne Goelzer, a science teacher at Coe-Brown Northwood Academy in Northwood;
• Karen McCallion, a science teacher at Epping Middle School in Epping;
• Sandra Swiechowicz, a computer science teacher at Raymond High School in Raymond.
“State finalists represent the most outstanding teachers New Hampshire has to offer, as they serve as both a role model and an inspiration to their students and fellow teachers,” Frank Edelblut, education commissioner, said in a statement. “These three educators are highly engaging and motivational, and we commend them for their newest recognition and their ongoing allegiance to STEM learning and innovation.”
The three finalists will move forward to the national level and are eligible to receive a PAEMST national award – the nation’s highest honor for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science teachers.
The National Science Foundation, on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, administers the awards program.
Each national Presidential Awardee receives a certificate signed by the President of the United States, a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation and an all-expenses paid trip for an award ceremony in Washington, D.C.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Manchester Bishop Peter Libasci leaned down to a pile of dirt at a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of Trinity High School, picked up a little bit with the tips of his fingers and put it in a handkerchief.
Three Granite State educators have been chosen as the New Hampshire 2023 state finalists for the prestigious Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).
NASHUA — Outside Nashua High School North on Monday, close to 100 parents, teachers and elementary school staff from across the district held homemade signs protesting what they believe will be a devastating mistake: the proposed closure of Mount Pleasant Elementary School as Nashua grapples…
The Manchester school board has approved an increase in the required number of credits needed to graduate from one of Manchester’s public high schools as well as the requirements to receive a diploma with distinction.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.