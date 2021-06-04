The Timberlane Regional School Board has approved a plan to end mask wearing outside, but asked the superintendent to meet with the teachers’ unions to gather input on possibly ending an indoor mask mandate for the final days of the school year.
Several parents pleaded with the board to get rid of masks entirely at Thursday’s board meeting, but any decision will require input from the unions because they had previously agreed to a “memorandum of understanding” that required masks indoors.
“The board has voted on and approved the MOU. It’s been important to our ability to work with all of our employees to try and maintain a safe environment. If we violate the MOU then clearly we will have broken our word with the unions,” said Superintendent Brian Cochrane, who planned to reach out to union representatives on Friday.
While the board voted unanimously to ditch the masks when outside on school property for the rest of the school year, indoor use remains up in the air.
School board member Steven Finnegan, who said he works at a hospital and has been supportive of masks, encouraged the board to amend the policy to eliminate mask wearing indoors immediately based on current data.
“I do believe that we are in a good position to allow for parents to make that choice,” he said.
But Vice Chairman Kristin Savage expressed concerns about the possibility of COVID-19 cases popping up and interfering with end of year activities for many high school students, especially seniors, if the mask policy is lifted. She fears some students could end up being forced to quarantine during graduation and other important events.
Savage said many high school students are “coming forward and saying, ‘We’ve come this far. I don’t care about wearing a mask inside. I want to be able to get through my final. I want to get through my senior events, my junior events …”
Savage said she’s supportive of ending mask wearing outside, but not indoors.
The board voted 7-2 against Finnegan’s motion to end the mask mandate for indoors.
Before the vote to lift the outdoor mask requirement, Laura Roy of Plaistow voiced concern about children being forced to continue wearing masks outside with a possible heat wave coming early next week.
“It is a dangerous situation that you are putting our kids in and you will be held liable if something happens to any one of them. Our kids are not sick, and allowing them to play maskless outside for a few minutes will not bring on an outbreak of COVID. You have already harmed them socially and emotionally with all the restrictions, inconsistencies and forced remote learning and I’m afraid that with the hot weather here that you will harm them physically as well,” she said.
Jackie Wydola, whose child attends Sandown North Elementary School, was among those who urged the board to end the mask policy. She appeared at a board meeting two weeks ago without a mask along with her mother, Kate Bossi, who was arrested after she entered the Timberlane Performing Arts Center without a mask.
Wydola argued that the board has taken away the rights of parents and that the board is only responsible for “enhancing and improving academic outcomes, not health outcomes.”
“I’d like to remind the board that any and all actions that would impact the physical and emotional health of our children is solely the parents’ responsibility,” Wydola said, insisting that the mask policy is a bigger threat to the children than COVID-19.