Timothy Dow has been selected as the new assistant principal at Beech Street Elementary School, Manchester school officials announced Wednesday night.
Dow joins the staff at Beech Street after its former assistant principal, Kelly Newman, was promoted to the school’s top job last month.
Dow has worked in Manchester School District for seven years, first as a third-grade teacher at Parker-Varney Elementary and most recently as the director of the Bridge Academy and adult education.
The Manchester native received his undergraduate degree from Keene State College and his Masters in Education Administration from Grand Canyon University.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Beech Street community, and am very excited to meet all of our students, families, and staff,” Dow said. “I am proud to be a Beech Street Bobcat and cannot wait for the new school year.”
Manchester schools will open the year with masks required in all buildings due to rising COVID-19 cases and substantial transmission rates, officials confirmed.
Manchester students and staff return to classrooms on Thursday, Sept. 2. The district’s ‘return to school’ plan includes color-coded phases determined by the spread of COVID-19 in Manchester — blue, green, yellow and red.
The four color-coded phases are based on DHHS Dashboard data on new case rates and test positivity. Blue represents no detectable or minimal community transmission; green is moderate community transmission. Yellow represents substantial, controlled community transmission. Red is substantial, uncontrolled transmission, following a state of emergency being declared.
“We will open the year in the Yellow Phase due to the substantial level of spread of COVID-19 in the community,” school officials said in a statement.
Child care centers in New Hampshire are still woefully understaffed, industry leaders say, which means parents who need care can’t get it and the start of school won’t bring a return of parents to the workforce.
Kara Cantwell walked into the Nashua School District central offices Monday and dropped off a letter of intent to withdraw two of her children, citing the district’s requirement that students wear masks indoors.