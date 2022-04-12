Timothy Otis has been chosen as the next principal of Manchester School of Technology (MST) High School, the Manchester School District announced Tuesday.
Otis has served as acting principal at the school since last year, previously serving as assistant principal at the school for five years.
Otis is a Manchester native and has worked for the school district since 1988, beginning his career teaching physics and engineering at Memorial High School. In 2011, he became an assistant principal at Memorial, then held the same position at McLaughlin Middle School and West High School before joining the staff at MST in 2016.
Otis earned his undergraduate degree from Saint Anselm College and graduate degree and certificate of advanced studies from University of New England.
“I am excited to lead a school with such a dedicated staff and hard working students who are preparing for their future in advanced education or in a career that they trained for at MST,” Otis said in a statement.
MST operates as a four-year high school and a career and technical education (CTE) training center. Students from the other three city high schools, as well as several surrounding communities, can take CTE courses at the school.
“I’m confident the school is in good hands with Principal Otis,” Interim Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis said in a statement. “Tim is student-focused first, and that shows in every interaction he has. His experience gives him deep knowledge of the school’s successes and challenges, and that has prepared him well to lead the school into the future. I know that he’s excited about this opportunity, and we’re excited to have him in this role on a permanent basis.”