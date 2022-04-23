Does your baby or toddler need extra support services?
For communication, most children should be able to:
• Babble frequently with a variety of different sounds by 9 months
• Look when you call her name by 9 months
• Imitate simple gestures like waving bye or clapping by 12 months
• Look at the correct object when a parent names a familiar object, a family pet, or a family member by 15 months
• Have one word they can say, in addition to Mama and Dada by 15 months (“ba” for ball counts)
• Imitate a variety of gestures and sounds by 18 months
• Point to show an adult something interesting by 18 months
• Combine two words into a novel phrase (“Mama car,” “more milk”) by 24 months
What a parent can do to foster communication development:
• Label items or pictures as the child is looking at the item. Use single word labels, pause, and then maybe say a little bit more.
• Sing children’s songs and nursery rhymes at a slow rate.
• Look at books together, labeling the pictures and also asking “what’s that?” or “where’s the ___?” (rather than just reading the story).
• When your child says a word, repeat it back to them before answering or getting what they want.
• When your child is 18 months, if they say a single word, repeat it back as a two-word phrase (“car” becomes “big car”).
• Narrate what you are doing to your child (“Mama’s going to get a diaper and then we are going to change you.”).
For emotional development, most children should be able to:
• Smile or laugh during a social game (like Peek-a-boo) by 9 months.
• When dropped off at childcare or a grandparent’s home, be able to calm down and begin to play within 15 minutes after the parent leaves, by 15 months.
• At a small gathering, play for 2-3 minutes without the parent right beside them, by 24 months.
• Defend a toy if a peer tries to take it away (not just let it be taken), by 24 months.
• Watch peers play near them and occasionally copy the peer’s play or try to join in, by 30 months.
To build social and emotional development:
• Label the emotion when a character in a book or on a show is showing a particular feeling.
• Narrate your own feelings (briefly) when you are feeling a strong emotion.
• Rather than saying “You’re ok” when a child cries, just describe what happened. (“You fell down and got a bump.” “You don’t want to go inside yet.”)
• For a child over 24 months, ask “What should we do?” when something breaks or something doesn’t work as it should.
• Describe what other children are doing at the park or at a party, without pushing your child to participate if reluctant. Watching is a way to engage, and a great way to learn about social events.
What anxiety can look like in a very young child (and if you see some of these things frequently, consider bringing up the concern):
• Your toddler chews on clothing or their fingers with an anxious expression.
• Biting themselves or picking at their skin or hair frequently.
• “Freezing” or turning away with distress every time a kind stranger talks to them in the grocery store.
• Excessive crying/ inability to be soothed by a caring adult in an expected amount of time (would not just be one or two times).
• Difficulty warming up to new people even after 30 minutes (the stranger should not be pressuring the child to interact).
• Struggling to engage in play with toys.
• Excessively clingy to a parent (either frequency or intensity would be excessive).