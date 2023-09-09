Before you even enter Quinci Worthey’s office at Concord High School, the message is clear.
“Welcome all sizes, colors, cultures, genders, orientations, beliefs, religions, ages, people,” the multi-colored placard on his open door reads.
On one wall, a poster offers: “Hi, this is a safe place to be who you are.”
And over on a shelf, a set of carved wooden figurines celebrates “feminist icons” — including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, climate activist Greta Thunberg and physician/astronaut Mae Jemison.
Such small gestures can make a big difference, says Worthey, Concord School District’s first director of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice.
Gov. Chris Sununu recently signed a proclamation declaring September “Welcoming Schools Month” in New Hampshire. “Schools must cultivate and commit to an inclusive culture of belonging to ensure that all students feel safe and welcome, and can learn and thrive,” it reads in part.
So what exactly does that look like?
“A welcoming school, I would say, is a place where all students feel comfortable the second they walk in through the school doors, and while they’re here, and by the time they leave, they feel like they belong,” Worthey said.
It’s the least adults can do for young people, he said. “If you’re going to spend the majority of your day in a place, you should probably want to feel comfortable and a sense of belonging in being there,” he said.
This is not about so-called “woke” politics, says Sean Locke, an assistant attorney general who directs the AG’s civil rights unit. It’s about making sure that all students “have a good and safe place where they can go to school,” he said.
A welcoming school, Locke said, is a place “where every student can show up and be who they are, be their authentic selves and not be afraid.”
A growing problem
But for some students — for instance, a Muslim girl afraid to wear a hijab to school for fear of harassment, a child from an immigrant family who speaks with an accent, students with disabilities or those questioning their sexual orientation — school can be a place of stress and dread, he said.
If incidents are not addressed right away, Locke said, targeted students can develop anxiety, lose their ability to focus, and change their behavior. “They start suppressing parts of who they are because they don’t want to be targeted,” he said.
Locke serves on the Governor’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion, which released a “tool kit” for schools “to prevent, identify and respond to bias incidents.”
The council did so after the Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire reported an increase in antisemitic incidents in New Hampshire schools and asked for the guidance.
The 44-page document states that bias incidents have to be addressed “in the moment.” Schools should offer support for any students targeted and address incidents with those who committed the offenses. They also should have “clear policies and protocols” for reporting such incidents, it says.
Dina Chaitowitz, who serves on the advisory council and chairs the Jewish Federation’s antisemitism and diversity committee, has worked with schools after bias incidents have happened. She said most school leaders believe their schools are inclusive and welcoming, with uplifting messages posted around the building and teachers who are dedicated and supportive.
“But that’s not enough,” she said. “Not anymore. Because the world is such a crazy place.”
Too often, she said, school leaders sweep bias incidents under the rug. Because there’s no reporting mandate, the school community may not even know something has happened.
Words and deeds
In Chaitowitz’s experience, a welcoming school is “a school that recognizes that these things are going on in the world, and puts into place activities to make kids feel welcome,” she said.
The ADL publishes a list of “101 Ways to Encourage Respect and Build Community.” One of Chaitowitz’s favorites: Get students and teachers to sign a “pledge against hate,” and display it in a central area of the school.
“I love that one,” Chaitowitz said. “I just think it’s so simple and eloquent and lovely and easy.”
James McKim, president of the Manchester chapter of the NAACP, also spends a lot of time in school districts around the state. Sometimes he’s been called in to speak with student groups interested in equity and justice issues, but sometimes it’s been after incidents, ranging from “everyday micro-aggressions and verbal slights” to a death threat against Black students written on a bathroom wall, he said.
McKim, who authored the book “The Diversity Factor: Igniting Superior Organizational Performance,” sees two components to making a school feel welcoming to all. “One is outward statements that have been made around values, values that include inclusion and really belonging,” he said. That could mean posters with messages that discrimination and bullying are not tolerated, he said.
The other piece is “actual actions,” McKim said: “Policies and procedures that are inclusive and equitable, and hold staff and teachers accountable for that equitable behavior.”
Those doing this work say restorative justice is what works best.
Mending the harm
Worthey, Concord’s diversity director, likes to bring students involved in such incidents together in a circle so they can face each other.
“When you take that approach, you have a better chance that both parties — the one who was harmed and the one that did the harm — will take away from it at least learning something and feeling heard,” he said.
“You’re trying to mend the harm that was done so that the community can thrive,” he said.
In his experience, Worthey said, some students meant to cause harm, while others “did not realize what they said or did was going to be that impactful and that hurtful to that student.”
That’s why bringing kids together is so important. “You’re giving students the ability to work through problems in ways that even adults don’t work through problems,” Worthey said.
Assistant Attorney General Locke said it’s key, when an incident does occur, “that there is a quick and appropriate response that has the goal of preventing these incidents from happening again in the future.”
“Sometimes, depending on the age and the maturity of the child, a statement or question or a comment may be just born of their lack of understanding,” he said. That, he said, “presents a teachable moment, to help children learn about each other and why saying a certain thing may not be okay.”
These conversations will not always be easy, the advisory council warns.
“A safe learning environment doesn’t mean that everyone will or should be comfortable with every discussion,” it states. “Be prepared for conversations about bias to be challenging and complicated.”
Clarifying what’s allowed
The Attorney General’s Office offered similar advice for public schools in 2021 after a new state law generated anxiety among many educators. “The mere fact that a lesson may make students, faculty or parents uncomfortable does not mean that the school has violated the Prohibition on Teaching Discrimination,” it said.
The original language in that legislation would have banned “propagation of divisive concepts” — language that itself proved divisive.
Lawmakers eventually settled on a “Prohibition on Teaching Discrimination,” which bans teaching “that one’s age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disabilities, religion or national origin” is “inherently superior” to another such group.
Sounds simple enough.
But the law also bans teaching that any individual “is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”
And it allowed “any person claiming to be aggrieved” by a violation of the law to sue the school district, and for teachers to be sanctioned by the state board of education.
There’s the rub.
A coalition of educators, advocates and teachers unions represented by the ACLU is challenging the law in court, arguing it is unconstitutional and problematic to enforce because of its vagueness.
The NAACP’s McKim calls the new law “a solution in search of a problem.”
But it makes some teachers and administrators nervous, he said.
The confusion prompted the state Department of Education, Commission for Human Rights and the Attorney General’s Office to issue guidance for public schools. “In short, do not teach that a person or a group is inherently oppressive, superior, inferior, racist, or sexist,” it states. “Teach and treat all equally and without discrimination.”
The state agencies tried to assuage concerns that the law would bar teachers from talking about certain topics.
“Nothing prohibits the teaching of historical subjects including, but not limited to: slavery, treatment of the Native American population, Jim Crow laws, segregation, treatment of women, treatment of LGBTQ+ people, treatment of people with disabilities, treatment of people based on their religion, or the Civil Rights movement,” their guidance said.
“Nor does anything prohibit discussions related to current events including, but not limited to: the Black Lives Matter movement, efforts to promote equality and inclusion, or other contemporary events that impact certain identified groups.”
Locke from the AG’s office said the governor’s advisory council discussed the 2021 law in preparing its anti-bias guidance for schools. “At the end of the day, the law requires schools to protect students from discrimination,” he said.
“Nothing about the ‘divisive concepts’ law in itself prevents schools from providing that safe environment,” Locke said.
Hope for the future
Concord’s Worthey said part of his job is to support teachers “in their ability to do their craft.”
“I’m hired to do exactly what the law speaks about,” he said. “I can have these conversations. I can talk about historical context. My job is rooted in facts.”
Worthey said he tells parents he is here for all of their kids.
“I’m not just supporting students of color, but new Americans, folks with disabilities,” he said. “I’m supporting White students too.”
He makes sure his office decor sets the tone.
When he realized that a restorative justice poster he had ordered had a spelling error, Worthey put it on the wall and turned it into a teachable moment. “Mistakes happen and are OK,” he wrote underneath the typo with a smiley face.
Those who have been doing this work for years say the youngsters they deal with inspire them.
“Honestly, it just gives me a lot of hope for future generations,” Worthey said. “These were conversations that were not happening when I was in school, not at all.”
The NAACP’s McKim says the same.
“What gives me hope is that there are youth in these schools who are actually saying the adults aren’t doing enough,” he said. “These youths get it.”
As the new school year begins, Assistant AG Locke said he hopes adults and kids alike will keep one thing in mind: “We all have our differences.”
“And that makes life more interesting,” he said.