Open door policy
The sign on Quinci Worthey’s door welcomes students of all backgrounds. Such small gestures can make a big difference.

 Shawne K. Wickham//Sunday News

Before you even enter Quinci Worthey’s office at Concord High School, the message is clear.

“Welcome all sizes, colors, cultures, genders, orientations, beliefs, religions, ages, people,” the multi-colored placard on his open door reads.

Making the grade
Women of substance
A display of "feminist icons" shares a shelf in Quinci Worthey's office with caps reflecting two of his favorite obsessions - the Detroit Lions and Dragon Ball Z. 
Quinci Worthey
Quinci Worthey is the Concord School District’s first director of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice.
A safe place for all
Signs on the walls of Quinci Worthey’s office at Concord High School set the tone to make students feel safe and welcome.
Teaching moment
When Quinci Worthey realized that a poster he had ordered had a typo, he turned it into a teachable moment. "Mistakes happen and are ok," he wrote underneath.

Saturday, September 09, 2023
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Wednesday, September 06, 2023