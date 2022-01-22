This is the CDC’s laboratory test kit for the novel coronavirus. The CDC is shipping the test kits to laboratories it has designated as qualified, including state and local public health laboratories, Department of Defense laboratories and select international laboratories.
The state’s opt-in program to regularly test schoolchildren for COVID-19 has seen an uptick in positive test results, and no longer has the capacity to call the families of children who test positive. Instead, families will have to log into an online system to see their children’s test results.
New Hampshire used federal COVID-19 funds to set up the Safer At School Screening program to regularly test a sample of children who did not have COVID-19 systems, in an effort to help schools stay ahead of clusters and outbreaks.
In participating school districts, families were invited to opt into the testing, which would aim to test all participating children about once a month, whether or not they had symptoms or a COVID-19 exposure.
Until now, a positive test would trigger a phone call to a family.
But with case counts rising and test positivity rates spiking, families will no longer receive phone calls, and will have to access results through an online portal.
Windham’s school superintendent notified families in a Friday letter that the contractor the state entrusted with the program, ConvenientMD, could no longer call the families of children who tested positive, because the number of positive tests had grown so quickly.
“ConvenientMD recently informed us that due to the significant rise in COVID-19 positive case results throughout New Hampshire, their clinical teammates no longer have the ability to personally call those who have tested positive by phone,” Superintendent Kori Alice Becht wrote.
