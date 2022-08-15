Top four finalists announced for 2023 NH Teacher of the Year

Teachers from Merrimack, Hudson, Hollis and Goffstown are among the four finalists for the 2023 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year Award, the New Hampshire Department of Education announced Monday.
The four teachers selected from a pool of 10 semi-finalists are:
Susan Bradford, third grade, James Mastricola Elementary School, Merrimack
Christian Cheetham, ninth through twelfth grades, Alvirne High School, Hudson
Jennifer MacLeod, eighth grade, Hollis Brookline Middle School, Hollis
Curt McDermott, ninth through twelfth grade, Goffstown High School, Goffstown
“The Teacher of the Year process highlights the profound impact that good educators have on families, students, and their local communities,” said Ryan Terrell, a member of the selection committee. “Our 2023 finalists exemplify the high bar set by New Hampshire’s history of K-12 academic excellence – a model for the country.”
More than 120 educators were nominated for the title of 2023 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year this year, the most nominations ever received. From this pool, 44 applicants were moved forward in the selection process.
“I have been so fortunate to serve on the Teacher of the Year selection committee,” said New Hampshire’s First Lady Valerie Sununu. “When you spend time with the teachers who have been nominated by their community for excellence, and who have taken the time to demonstrate the mission that drives their craft, you immediately feel inspired and compelled to support and nourish the profession. I will continue to do everything I can to shine a spotlight on excellence in education and to build bridges between the profession and the community.”
The selection committee will visit each finalist in their classroom in late September, with a final recipient selected by Oct.1.
“New Hampshire is blessed to have so many outstanding educators working to provide superb learning environments,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner. “It is evident that these four teachers have built classroom settings where students’ academic and educational outcomes may grow and prosper for years to come.”
