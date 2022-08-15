Top four finalists announced for 2023 NH Teacher of the Year

The four finalists for the 2023 NH Teacher of the Year Award. Pictured from left: Susan Bradford, Christian Cheetham, Jennifer MacLeo, and Curt McDermott

Teachers from Merrimack, Hudson, Hollis and Goffstown are among the four finalists for the 2023 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year Award, the New Hampshire Department of Education announced Monday.

The four teachers selected from a pool of 10 semi-finalists are:

