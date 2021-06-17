HUDSON -- “Question: The pages of a book are numbered consecutively from 1 to n. The book is divided into 12 chapters such that the number of digits used to number the pages of each chapter is the same. Compute the least possible value for n.”
Students from across New Hampshire gathered June 5 to compete in the American Regions Mathematics League (ARML) tournament, tackling difficult problems like the one above from the 2007 competition.
Over 150 teams from across the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Korea and Australia participated in the four-hour event.
Normally, the New Hampshire State Math Team would travel to Penn State University for the contest, but due to the pandemic, the team congregated at the Presentation of Mary Academy in Hudson.
Mark Longtin, president of the New Hampshire Math Circle, a nonprofit dedicated to math enrichment, helped organize the local team.
“The ARML tournament was founded in 1976, and is regarded as one of the oldest, most prestigious and most challenging math competitions held in the USA," he said. "It was imperative that the Granite State be represented this year as usual, despite the public health situation.”
Sr. Maria Rosa, principal of PMA, stated that she was “proud to be able to support students as they develop their skills and talents.”
Generous financial support was also provided from the NH Teachers of Mathematics and the educational nonprofit Reach Out for Schools.
The students’ experiences, both for the ARML veterans and the first-timers, were positive.
Alec Wydra, who attends Gorham Middle High School and traveled over 280 miles to participate, said he enjoyed “being challenged in his mathematics.”
New Hampshire finished 34th place in their division, edging out rival Vermont, which finished 35th.
The top two individual scorers were both from Nashua: Abigail Thomas, a junior from Nashua High School South, and Pratham Mukewar, an eighth grader from Academy for Science and Design in Nashua. Nashua was well represented, providing six of the elite young mathematicians to this demanding contest.
Kellie Gabriel, head of the Nashua South math department and coach of their math team, attributes the students’ success to the students themselves.
“The students truly enjoy mathematics, and are very self-driven,” he said.
Although the tournament recognizes strong individual performances, the team rounds place a strong emphasis on mathematical cooperation.
“It’s important to foster teamwork and communication skills in students, which will help them when they join the workforce,” Longtin said.
Heather Brayer, a sophomore from Windham High School and an aspiring architect, said she “liked the multiple team rounds and the opportunities to collaborate.”
Mike Wenger, a retired math teacher and math team coach from Londonderry High School and longtime coordinator of the New Hampshire State Math Team, was “very happy to see a team from New Hampshire participate in the national mathematics competition again this year. Though it is extremely rigorous, I think the kids enjoyed it and hopefully learned from the experience. Special thanks to Mark Longtin for coordinating the event again this year.”
“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without Kellie and Mike’s help,” Longtin said.
Those high school students looking for additional challenges during the summer holidays are invited to join the New Hampshire Math Circle at Rivier University, which is being held the week of Aug. 23-27.
Visit NHmath.org for more information.