Hanover is considering ending the tax exemption Dartmouth College enjoys for its now-closed Hanover Country Club, a 120-acre parcel valued at close to $13 million.
Norm Bernaiche, Hanover’s assessor, said Tuesday the club property qualified for the school’s educational tax exemption since it had been used by the school’s men's and women’s golf teams. Dartmouth properties such as its skiway and lodge, and the football and baseball fields, have long been afforded the educational exemption since those activities are part of the education offered by the school.
The country club was different, according to Bernaiche. When it was open, the club had between 500 and 600 dues-paying members of the public who used it on a regular basis.
“Anybody could use the country club, but not anybody could use the football field,” Bernaiche said.
The country club was closed last year as part of a series of controversial cost-cutting moves made by the school. Dartmouth announced the country club closure at the same time it was announced Dartmouth was eliminating five varsity sports teams, including the golf teams. Dartmouth was forced to reverse that decision and reinstate the teams after a Title IX complaint.
Diana Lawrence, Dartmouth’s associate vice president for communications, said the men's and women’s golf teams currently do not use the country club’s 18-hole course, which is no longer being maintained for golf. The teams use the smaller course on the other side of Lyme Road, but the 18-hole property is still being used for school recreation, she said.
“The former 18-hole course is no longer maintained as a golf course and is not being used by the golf teams. The maintenance facility is still being used to support golf team practice holes located on the other side of Lyme Road; other athletic and recreational activities are still active on the land,” Lawrence said.
Daniel Justynski, director of real estate at the college, recently sent Bernaiche a letter stating that golf was one of the uses at the college for the country club property, and that it should still get the educational exemption.
“These lands have long been a gathering place for informal recreation and socializing for students, faculty and staff such as sledding, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing in the winter, to running, walking, and dog walking in the warmer months,” Justynski wrote.
Additionally, the school’s track teams and cross-country skiing teams use the properties, according to Justynski.
Bernaiche and the town’s advisory board of assessors are preparing a taxation proposal for the properties. Bernaiche declined to say how much revenue that could bring in for the town, saying it is not determined if all or parts of the property would become taxable.
“It’s a lot of money, it’s high-value property,” Bernaiche said.
The club was losing more than $600,000 a year for the college before it was closed. The school had been looking at proposals for the country club property for years before the pandemic, which cost the school more than $100 million in lost revenue.