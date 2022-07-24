A new program aims to help some community college students finish four-year degrees in chemistry at Saint Anselm College.
Students who have completed a specific slate of courses at NHTI, Concord's community college, with a grade-point average of 2.0 or higher will be automatically eligible for admission to the chemistry program at Saint Anselm College. The college has also committed to keeping tuition low for transfer students.
Saint Anselm professors and the college's president hope this will help more first-generation and low-income college students finish their degrees, and help Saint Anselm enroll more students from New Hampshire.
"I’m a first-generation college student who didn’t really know what I wanted to do when I started college," said Nicole Eyet, a professor of chemistry at Saint Anselm College who helped set up the new transfer program.
Eyet said college gave her mentors who helped her figure out her major and a career. She hoped this partnership will give NHTI students access to that same kind of mentorship, as well as a lower-cost way to complete four-year degrees.
Saint Anselm's chemistry department worked with faculty in NHTI's science departments to figure out how to steer aspiring transfer students. Which NHTI classes would be the most align with what students at Saint Anselm were learning? How could both colleges make sure transfer students were prepared to engage both with science and the liberal arts?
The program to transfer to Saint Anselm involves a very specific set of courses, Eyet said, so unless a student chanced into the right classes, the first transfers in this program are not expected at Saint Anselm for another year or two.
Saint Anselm chemistry professors will serve as advisors to students who want to transfer, Eyet said, both to make sure students are on track and to start building the relationships that are at the heart of a small liberal arts college.
Saint Anselm College President Joseph Favazza said he wants to see more paths to bachelor's degrees for students from community colleges. He said he sees the pathway as part of the college's Catholic mission to serve students from lots of different backgrounds, including students from lower-income families who might worry a private four-year college is out of reach.
Favazza said a commitment to keep costs down for students coming from community college would be an important tool to draw students who might be scared off by the sticker price of a year at Saint Anselm College. The college advertises a cost of more than $43,000 for tuition alone next school year, and another $20,000 for room and board and other fees.
For transfer students seeking chemistry degrees, Saint Anselm is capping tuition at $10,000 per year, and Favazza said students would be eligible for other financial aid.
Affordability will be key in making this transfer pathway accessible to community college students, Favazza said, but he and other college faculty are also trying to figure out how to help transfer students fit into the college community.
Nearly all Saint Anselm students live on the college's secluded campus just outside Manchester, and Favazza and Eyet said it will likely be an adjustment for NHTI students, especially students living at home. The college's traditions, sports and social mores will be new.
Both said it would be key to ensure students adjusted to the college, and found a niche on campus whether they end up living in the dorms or commuting from home.
Eyet said advising relationships with Saint Anselm professors starting when a student is still at NHTI would help, and she anticipated working with NHTI transfer students to facilitate some kind of research on campus the summer before they start at Saint Anselm.
Across the country, the odds of a student entering community college completing a bachelor's degree are not high. According to research published by the Teachers College at Columbia University, four out of five community college students wants to get a bachelor's degree, but only a quarter of students end up enrolling at a four-year school.
Out of all community college students who transfer, fewer than two out of three complete a bachelor's degree.
Students transferring to private nonprofit colleges, like Saint Anselm, complete bachelor's degrees at lower rates than students who try to finish at public colleges.
Eyet said she hoped a thoughtfully-designed program with an emphasis on faculty relationships would help more students finish their degrees.
"We don’t want there to just be a handoff in the day they come here," Eyet said.