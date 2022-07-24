st anselm monk

A monk walks through campus at St. Anselm College in Goffstown on Thursday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A new program aims to help some community college students finish four-year degrees in chemistry at Saint Anselm College. 

Students who have completed a specific slate of courses at NHTI, Concord's community college, with a grade-point average of 2.0 or higher will be automatically eligible for admission to the chemistry program at Saint Anselm College. The college has also committed to keeping tuition low for transfer students. 

Monday, July 25, 2022
Sunday, July 24, 2022
Thursday, July 21, 2022