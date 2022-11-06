Plans to renovate and expand Trinity High School in Manchester are not only about updating the aging building, but also to “Pioneer” the future of Catholic education in the region.

The campaign by Catholic Schools of New Hampshire and the Diocese of Manchester to raise $5 million as part of a major gifts campaign plays off the school’s nickname, Pioneers. Phase 1 of the project will cost between $21-$22 million, according to the project website.

