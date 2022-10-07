Trinity players warm up shortly after the sun went down prior to their Sept. 30 game against Campbell in Manchester. The school canceled this weekend's sports contests after receiving threats following a student's poster joking about slavery making the rounds on social media.
A Trinity High School student's poster joking about slavery resulted in cancellation of the school's weekend sports games, after a photo of the poster made the rounds on local social media and the Catholic school in Manchester received threats, according to the school president.
A photo posted to social media showed a boy and a girl standing behind a handwritten sign with a variation of the phrase, "If I was Black I would be picking cotton but I'm White so I'm picking you for homecoming."
On the Trinity student's sign, the word "cotton" was replaced with a pile of cotton balls glued to the sign, and "homecoming" abbreviated as "HoCo."
The same wording has been used for years across the country on signs students use to ask each other to dances, and the students who make the signs have been repeatedly called out online and in the local press for the sign making light of slavery.
Trinity's school president said in a letter to the school community that racism is not acceptable at Trinity.
"We believe, and we teach, that each person is created in the image and likeness of God and therefore has inherent dignity and value. Racial Mockery or acts of racism are at odds with those beliefs and are absolutely unacceptable," wrote Trinity school president Nathan Stanton. "We will continue to educate and support our students and faculty in order that they understand the grave importance of the teaching of the Catholic Church on racism and that they live accordingly in every aspect of their lives."
As word of the sign spread, it was widely condemned by Manchester leaders.
“The diversity in Manchester makes our community stronger, more vibrant and welcoming. This kind of behavior has no place in our city, and we stand in support of our Black students and all students of color and their families," read a statement from Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Manchester public schools superintendent Jennifer Gillis. "The photo was posted by a Trinity High School student, and while the school is not part of Manchester School District, we know that this hurtful act negatively impacts our students, families and staff.”
The YWCA of New Hampshire said in a statement that the sign should not be written off as "kids being kids," because making light of centuries of struggle and trauma is harmful to Manchester's Black community.
"Seeing imagery and language like this is offensive and should not be tolerated in a place of faith and learning," the YWCA's statement read, "especially not in a city as rich in culture and diversity as Manchester."
Online, the sign has sparked outrage, and worry that any penalties the student may have faced would not be sufficient.
Stanton declined to detail what consequences the student faced. He said the student had been appropriately disciplined, and asked those online to "refrain from speculation and promoting disinformation regarding the student, the school's response or the details in this matter."
Black Lives Matter Manchester cofounder Ronelle Tshiela had said in a post on Twitter that Trinity students told her the student was suspended for one day and was still allowed to play sports.
Stanton said the school has received threats after images of the sign circulated online, and moved to cancel Trinity's weekend sports.
Spokeswomen for the Diocese schools and the Manchester Diocese were asked how Trinity teaches students about slavery and racism, and if the school has implemented any racial and cultural sensitivity training or curriculum, but did not respond to those questions Friday.
A Trinity High School student's poster joking about slavery resulted in cancellation of the school's weekend sports games, after a photo of the poster made the rounds on local social media and the Catholic school in Manchester received threats, according to the school president.
Attorneys in a school funding lawsuit focused on the widely-varying tax rates set by New Hampshire towns trying to fund schools have filed a motion seeking to stop towns from using the excess money raised through a statewide education tax to offset local property taxes.
Hundreds of truck drivers working for the food-distribution giant Sysco have been on strike for a week — and though New Hampshire has largely not felt the effects of the strike yet, some of the schools, hospitals and restaurants that Sysco supplies are concerned about finding easy substituti…