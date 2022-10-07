Trinity football

Trinity players warm up shortly after the sun went down prior to their Sept. 30 game against Campbell in Manchester. The school canceled this weekend’s sports contests after receiving threats following a student’s poster joking about slavery making the rounds on social media.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

A Trinity High School student’s poster joking about slavery resulted in cancellation of the school’s weekend sports games, after a photo of the poster made the rounds on local social media and the Catholic school in Manchester received threats, according to the school president.

A photo posted to social media showed a boy and a girl standing behind a handwritten sign with a variation of the phrase, “If I was Black I would be picking cotton but I’m White so I’m picking you for homecoming.”

