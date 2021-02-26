Students who get math tutoring at any of the three Kumon Learning Centers in New Hampshire will soon be able to get school credit for their work, after the state Department of Education announced the tutoring centers were the first programs approved under the Learn Everywhere program.
Kumon Learning Centers offer math tutoring, beginning at age 3 and continuing through calculus.
Shashank and Archana Dubey have owned two Kumon franchises since 2000, one in Nashua and the other in Bedford. The Kumon program is more than 60 years old, Shashank Dubey said, with a curriculum and worksheets developed by educational experts in a central office.
Dubey said the Department of Education approached the business about joining the Learn Everywhere program, apparently familiar with the Kumon program. After the accreditation process, students who get tutoring can get school credit, even applying math credits toward high school graduation.
Dubey said the typical cost of tutoring at his Kumon franchises is $150 per month for one subject, with additional subjects charged on a sliding scale.
In a statement celebrating the first Learn Everywhere program to be approved, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said he thought the program would help disadvantaged children.
“Learning opportunities outside the classroom benefit all students, but they are particularly helpful to otherwise disadvantaged students,” Edelblut said in a statement.
The Learn Everywhere program was adopted by the state Department of Education in August. The program supplants the Extended Learning Opportunities program, where individual schools worked with students to grant credit for out-of-school learning. Under Learn Everywhere, all schools are required to grant credit for programs approved by the state — a list that for now only includes Kumon, but which Edelblut has said he hopes will eventually include other tutoring such as programs offered at Boys and Girls Clubs, internship programs and volunteer service.