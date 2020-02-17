LONDONDERRY -- A woman was transported for serious but non-life-threatening injuries after her Jeep collided with a pickup truck.
Londonderry Fire Battalion Chief Jim Roger said the accident took place at the intersection of Mammoth Road and Grenier Field Road, and was called into the station at about 3:41 p.m. Thursday.
Roger described the accident as nearly a head-on collision.
“They glanced each other,” Roger said.
A female driver of a blue Jeep Wrangler suffered serious injuries, and a male driver of a pickup truck suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester. They have since been released, hospital officials said.
Both vehicles suffered heavy damage, Roger said, but he said a seat belt on and full airbag deployment in the truck spared the truck driver from more serious injuries.
“She really took the brunt of it,” Roger said of the Jeep driver. “I thought surely it would be much more serious injuries, but they were both fortunately very lucky.”
Neither vehicle had passengers.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by police.