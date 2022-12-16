Two New Hampshire students have been chosen to participate in the 61st annual U.S. Senate Youth Program, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut recently announced.
Morgan Casey of Bishop Brady High School in Concord and Madeline Waters of Keene High School were selected by a panel of judges who evaluated the pool of top students nominated by principals throughout the state.
Both students will receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study, and they will represent the Granite State for a comprehensive public service, leadership and education experience in Washington, D.C. this coming March.
Casey, a junior at Bishop Brady High School, has served as class president since her freshman year. She is also the class representative for the Student Athlete Leadership Team and has participated in four varsity sports – soccer, tennis, lacrosse and basketball.
She has dedicated time during her high school years to volunteer service working with the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, Sycamore Gardens and the Pease Greeters program.
Waters, a senior at Keene High School, is the Student Council president at her school. She is also the vice president of Students for Hope, the school board student representative, and co-leader of Reading on the Road.
She is ranked second in her class, and her teachers refer to her as a “spunky, enthusiastic and ardent learner.” She loves history, is an avid reader and hopes to one day work in the nation’s capital.
“The U.S. Senate Youth Program will be an excellent opportunity for Morgan and Madeline to be exposed to high-level leadership and a front row seat to federal government operations,” said Edelblut. “I commend their academic excellence and drive, and congratulate them on being chosen to participate in such a highly competitive program.”
Ricky Truong, a senior from Manchester Memorial High School, and Samay Sahu, a senior from Nashua High School South, have been chosen as alternates for this year’s program.
The scholarships and all expenses for Washington Week are provided by the Hearst Foundations, which have fully funded the program since its creation in 1962. More than 6,000 students have participated. For more information visit the U.S. Senate Youth Program website.
Three fraternity members have been found not guilty of hazing charges brought by Durham police earlier this year in a high-profile case that involved the arrest of dozens of University of New Hampshire students.