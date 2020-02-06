DERRY -- Two high school juniors in New Hampshire are among only 200 selected nationwide for an all-expenses-paid, intensive pilot program.
Stephen Marchese, 16, of Hooksett is a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) cadet at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, and Spencer Lemelin, 16, of Rochester participates in the JROTC program at Spaulding High School.
Both are now one step closer to achieving their dreams of becoming a U.S. Air Force pilot after they were awarded a scholarship to attend an accredited aeronautical university and leave with a pilot’s license.
Each year, the Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy scholarship is awarded to only 200 students out of 125,000 Air Force JROTC cadets from over 900 high schools across the country.
The scholarship, valued at about $22,500, covers transportation, room and board, academics and flight hours required to earn a private pilot’s license. The program takes place over an 8-week period.
While an Air Force initiative is intended to address a nationwide shortage in commercial and military pilots, acceptance into the program is not contingent on any military commitments.
Incidentally, both Marchese and Lemelin have dreams of joining the Air Force and becoming military pilots.
“At first I didn’t really know if I wanted to or not,” Lemelin said.
He said he has always had a passion for aviation and space, and as a child was ever inspired by a starscape on his bedroom ceiling.
Lemelin narrowed down his options to Navy and Air Force, and ultimately settled on the Air Force after talking with recruiters and his ROTC commander, Maj. Dan Heeter.
“I didn’t like the idea of flying off of ships,” Lemelin said.
He said he was also inspired by his grandfather and uncle, who both served in the U.S. Army.
Marchese said he first knew he wanted to get into aviation at a young age, inspired by his grandparents who raised him, who each served as aviation engineers for the military. He said his grandfather was a Chief Petty Officer in charge of keeping F-14 fighters in working order on an aircraft carrier.
At a young age, Marchese wanted to follow in his grandparent’s footsteps, but when he was about 14 years old, his interest shifted to piloting, after getting experience flying when he did an hour-long orientation flight from Concord to Maine with the Civil Air Patrol.
“When I was up in the air, I said, ‘I want to do this the rest of my life,’” Marchese said.
Marchese also credited his ROTC commander Lt. Cmdr. Howie Steadman (Ret.) for encouraging him to take the test to apply for the scholarship.
When Marchese learned he got the scholarship, he was very excited.
“I wouldn’t stop jumping up and down in excitement,” he said.
Lemelin said he was similarly shocked.
“I was really just in shock and disbelief, because I didn’t expect to get it,” Lemelin said.
Lemelin said this is the second year he applied for the program. The previous year, he sought a waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration to be allowed to get a pilot’s license at 16. The FAA generally approves pilots licenses for people as young as 17.
Both Lemelin and Marchese must submit a list of preferred aviation universities and in the coming weeks or months will hear back which institutions they’ve been placed in.
Outside of JROTC, Lemelin is also a Boy Scout hoping to earn Eagle Scout status soon, and also enjoys mountain biking and road cycling.
Marchese is active in his JROTC competitive drill team, and also enjoys baseball.
But Marchese said not everyone in his family loves flying as much as he does. His twin sister hates flying, he said.
“I bet you if I got my private pilot's license you wouldn’t be able to pay her to get on a plane with me,” Marchese said.