Two Nashua students are among an elite group of seniors chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholars.
The winners of the 56th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars were announced on Thursday, and include two New Hampshire students -- Jeffrey Lam of Nashua High School South and Claire Emily Reynolds of Bishop Guertin High School.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars program recognizes some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors, and New Hampshire had six semifinalists among the pack. Lam co-founded Innovations Club at Nashua High School South in 2017, is an avid runner and has been active with the New Hampshire Governor’s Youth Advisory Council and Nashua Prevention Coalition.
“Jeffrey Lam is an amazing young man. He is a top scholar and well-rounded student who thrives to find success,” said Nashua High School South Principal Keith Richard.
Richard recalled a moment when he was leading a tour of the school for educators from China and Lam overheard the group speaking in their native language. Richard said Lam joined right in and spoke fluently with the group.
“He never ceases to amaze me. Jeffrey is a great student and we will certainly miss him at Nashua South, but we are proud of all he has accomplished,” said Richard.
Reynolds is an accomplished tennis competitor, is president of the school’s Science National Honor Society and active with the school’s Student Ambassadors program.
“Claire has been a tremendous contributor to the Bishop Guertin community. In addition to pursuing a rigorous sequence of courses and earning valedictorian honors for the Class of 2020, Claire is a distinguished student-athlete, having earned State Champion Tennis honors,” said Principal Jason Strniste. “... Most importantly, she carries all of her successes with a great humility. We challenge all of our students to challenge themselves as whole people, beyond the classroom, during their time at Bishop Guertin, and Claire has lived this out. We are excited to see what she will achieve in the future.”
The two Nashua teens are among a group of 161 prestigious students chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholars this year. The program recognizes students who demonstrate exceptional academic talent, as well as talent in career and technical education fields and the visual, creative and performing arts, according to a release.
“I am so proud of Jeffrey and Claire for the hard work they’ve put in to receive this great accomplishment,” Frank Edelblut, New Hampshire Education Commissioner, said in a statement. “I’m sure that this honor is just one step on their paths to bright futures.”