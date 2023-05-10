Two New Hampshire students are among an elite group of seniors chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The winners of the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars were announced Wednesday, and include two students from the Granite State — Aaron Joy, a student at Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, and Sora S. Shirai, a student at Hanover High School in Hanover.

