Officials at Saint Anselm College say two students tested positive for COVID-19 during preliminary health screenings performed during the school’s 10-day move-in period.
Of the 1,823 residential and commuter students given preliminary health screenings, two tested positive while all remaining students tested negative, college spokesman Paul Pronovost confirmed Monday.
“The college’s 0.11% positivity rate is less than the current 1.3% rate in New Hampshire and the 9% rate in the United States,” school officials said in a statement. “In both positive cases, the resident students were asymptomatic and received rapid test results shortly after their move-in times on Friday.”
The two students returned home Friday to begin the semester through remote instruction, Pronovost said. One of the students had no direct contact with others, while the other student had contact with three roommates, who retested negative but have returned home for a 14-day quarantine as part of the college’s COVID-19 protocols.
“In making our plans for reopening this fall, we realized it was possible a case of COVID-19 would appear on campus,” wrote college president Joseph Favazza in a letter to the Saint Anselm community Monday. “For this reason, the college implemented a carefully managed phase-in schedule for the return of students, along with a quarantine and isolation plan in the event of a positive test. Of course, we would prefer to have no positive cases, but these two incidences allowed us to test our preparedness as we begin the semester.”
The school’s 10-day phased move-in period ended Sunday.
As part of the college’s health and safety protocols, each arriving student received a preliminary health screening for COVID-19, followed by a rapid antigen test and a separate PCR lab test. Students were required to quarantine in their rooms until the rapid test result was received. The PCR test, conducted in partnership with ClearChoiceMD, was used to confirm the result, school officials said.
According to school officials, Saint Anselm College brought back an average of 200 students a day over the 10-day period. Most students live on campus, while 10 percent either are commuters or have chosen to take classes through remote instruction this semester.
With the final group of 200 students arriving Sunday, the college now will conduct surveillance testing on groups of students throughout the semester.
In addition to COVID-19 testing, a number of health and safety protocols are in place, Pronovost said, including reduced density in housing and classrooms, social distance guidelines, and limits to off-campus travel.